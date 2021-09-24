Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

That 2023 continues to be the year of consumer stocks so far is evident from the 12.9% year-to-date [YTD] rise in S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index, compared to the 4.9% rise in the S&P 500 (SP500) index. As would be expected, some consumer stocks, however, have performed even better than the sector index would suggest. Like the diamond jeweller company Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ:BRLT), which is up over 27% YTD as I write. This is a promising start. I am encouraged to take a further look at it considering that over the past year, the stock's price is still down by 45.5%.

Digitally savvy in a growing market

Founded in San Francisco in 2005, Brilliant Earth is truly a 21st century diamond jewellery retailer, with a focus on diamond jewellery, created from both natural and lab-grown diamonds. Its diamonds are blockchain enabled, with the support of Everledger, which provides technology solutions for transparency in supply chains. As a result, the journey taken by a diamond from sourcing to becoming a finished product is verifiable. In any case, the company makes a point to mention that its diamonds are ethically sourced.

Source: Everledger

It also allows for virtual appointments with its jewelry consultants since 2020 to make their purchasing decisions. Besides this, buyers can also create their own rings with specifications to choose from on the site itself. Clearly, the company's innovative ways of reaching out to customers are well received considering that between 2013 and 2019, its revenues grew by 8x to touch USD 100 million.

It is also bolstered by the growth in the online jewellery market. The market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of over 13% between 2020 and 2027, as e-commerce is set to become the norm rather than the exception over time.

Global online jewellery market (USD bn) (Source: Statista)

Slowing growth

With this as the background, its IPO in 2021 was well received, with a 43% rise in price on the day of its debut. Like has been the case with other companies that had their IPO during the year, however, Brilliant Earth has also seen a significant decline in price since.

It has seen some slowing down in growth, which could have played a part. For the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2022), the company reported revenue growth of 17% year-on-year (YoY), which was the slowest in the year so far and is almost half the 33% increase seen in Q3 2021. Further, the company's outlook for Q4 2022 is also weak. It expects revenue to come in the range of USD 116-126 million, which represents at best a 3.4% YoY increase but revenues could also shrink by up to 4.8% YoY.

Clearly, this indicates that the company is beginning to feel the challenges of slowing demand. In fact, in its release statement CEO, Beth Gerstein mentions "the macro headwinds are more difficult than earlier in the year causing us to be more cautious about our fourth quarter revenue outlook…".

Profits look more good than not

That said, however, Brilliant Earth still has a lot going for it. All of its earnings figures came in at their strongest in 2022 so far in Q3. Further, its gross profit margin is at the highest ever of 54.7%, based on quarterly data available from Q1 2020 onwards and full-year figures for 2019. This reflects something about its brand value, but also a softening in cost of revenue increase.

However, its operating income margin is low at 5.7%, compared to a much stronger 10.4% in Q3 2022 because of a higher proportion of operating expenses in total revenue. Earnings per share [EPS] figures saw basic EPS at USD 0.06 (Q3 2021: USD 0.01) and diluted EPS at USD 0.05 (Q3 2021: USD 0.01).

Getting pricey

BRLT's share price, however, has raced ahead a bit much whichever way I look at it market multiples. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at 26.55x at present, which is higher than the 15.3x for the consumer discretionary sector. If we compare it to a closer peer, Signet Jewelers (SIG), it looks even pricier. SIG's GAAP P/E is 10.1x. To be fair, though, BRLT's revenue growth and profit margins are better than SIGs. However, even compared to its own historical median P/E of 20.7x, it looks expensive. At the same time, the company has traded at much higher levels. It was at a ratio of over 40x even in October last year (see chart below).

Source: Seeking Alpha

What next?

If we were headed into better times, its relatively high P/E would be less of a consideration. But as the company itself points out, it is facing the heat from macros. 2023 is expected to be a weak year for the economy, which means demand could continue to be on shaky grounds. This means that there could be further weakness in revenues. Its revenue growth for 2022 could already slow down to sub-15% based on its projections, compared to the 51% levels seen last year.

However, a come-off in inflation could offer some relief, since its operating margins are not high enough to indicate that it has pricing power, even as its gross margins are high. How the balance between slow growth but also slowing inflation plays out in terms of consumer purchases as well as its own costs remains to be seen.

At this time, I would wait for its 2022 and Q4 results that release in March. Specifically, I would look for guidance for the next year regarding its sales growth expectations. I would also closely consider its earnings figures for signs of stress, or not. If they look good, the stock could continue to rise. For now, though, it is a Hold for me.