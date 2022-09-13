Uncovering The Growth Potential Of Preformed Line Products

Feb. 25, 2023 7:05 AM ETPreformed Line Products Company (PLPC)
Summary

  • Preformed Line Products is positioned to benefit from the trend towards 5G, EV charging infrastructure expansion, and solar energy adoption.
  • The company is strong financially and supports its growth through innovation and strategic acquisitions of suppliers and partners.
  • Preformed Line Products is being undervalued by the market as if it is a no-growth company, but it is demonstrating strong growth, particularly in the U.S. segment.

Electric car power charging, Charging technology, Clean energy filling technology.

Investment Thesis

At the current price, the market seems to be valuing Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) as if it is a no-growth company. While the company has had steady revenues and profits for many years, since roughly 2016 the company

Chart showing the net sales of Preformed Line Products' segments PLP-USA, the Americas, EMEA, and AP

Overview of 1G to 5G technology progression

Product image of the COYOTE HD Dome Closure

Product image of PLP's EV electric vehicle Charging Station Foundation

eia historical data and projections of electricity consumption by various sources

Product image of a solar panel carport

Chart showing net margins of Preformed Line Products various segments PLP-USA, the Americas, EMEA, and AP

I am an Innovation Process Manager for a Fortune 500 company and am very interested in the ways companies can grow and innovate. I try to invest in the style of Peter Lynch, looking for undervalued companies with a compelling story and strong financials.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

