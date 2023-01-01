bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

Opened in 1994, Wingstop is the world's largest fast-casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The company reported Q4 2022 earnings earlier this week, comfortably beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Q4 revenue was $105 million, up more than 40% YoY while EPS came in at $0.59/share. Wingstop's share price rallied considerably after the release, sending the company's enterprise value near all-time highs.

The primary bullish thesis to justify the current valuation is its rapid growth, which is well above peers in the Consumer Discretionary (Restaurants) space. Wingstop is boasting 40% revenue growth YoY, impressive to say the least, and much higher than other restaurant stocks currently. But rather than accepting that at face value as the reason, I wanted to take this a step further to see if one could justify this price. What if Wingstop sustained this growth over the next two years and maintained its current profit margins? Would the valuation still make sense? In short, no, Wingstop's current valuation is not justified, and I believe a fair price is closer to $140/share.

Even in a best-case scenario, it's hard to justify its current share price even if we assume 40% growth is the new normal for Wingstop. Here are the estimated financials I used:

2023 & 2024 Revenue: $500 million and $700 million 2023 & 2024 Net Income: $75 million and $105 million, respectively, or 15% of revenue Shares Outstanding: 30 million, assume this is unchanged 2023 & 2024 Earnings Per Share: $2.50 and $3.50, respectively 2024 forward P/E: 40x, well above average multiples in this sector & industry

My 2024 fair value estimate is $140/share or 18% downside risk from its current price of $171/share at the time of writing.

In my opinion, this is an optimistic valuation. I am assuming a best-case scenario here. 40% growth while maintaining its current margins over the next two years. Not many companies can achieve that while rapidly expanding. This revenue growth would require thousands of new franchises to open in a short time frame.

Wingstop's Forward Valuation Calculation

Below is a more detailed overview of my estimates for Wingstop's revenue, profit margin, shares outstanding, and P/E.

Revenue Estimate

Wingstop's quarterly revenue growth is currently over 40% after Q4 2022. While this is well above where it has historically grown, I decided to assume this will remain the growth rate over the next two years for purposes of really stress-testing my valuation of Wingstop.

Revenues would soar to $700 million in 2024 if Wingstop is able to maintain this growth at a consistent rate. Wingstop's growth is currently well above its peers in the restaurant industry, as seen above.

Profit Margin

Profit Margins can be a bit tricky to estimate since we don't know how or if Wingstop will be able to reduce costs or scale its business more effectively in the coming years. I think for purposes of my valuation, using historical profit margins can be justified, and I decided to use the higher end of what the company has achieved. Typically, Wingstop's net profit margin hovers between 13-17%.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E)

Wingstop is classified in the Restaurant industry within Consumer Discretionary. Taking a look at the forward P/E in the image below, you can see that names in this industry typically don't trade above 40x forward earnings.

For purposes of my valuation, I decided to use 40x as a best-case scenario in my opinion. This may not be the best rationale if Wingstop is still growing at 40% two years from now. In this case, investors could still potentially justify paying a higher premium.

Conclusion

In short, I do not believe the recent rally was justified. Wingstop is currently one of the most overvalued Consumer Discretionary companies based on various financial metrics, including forward P/E, Price-to-sales (P/S), and EV/EBITDA. Any sign of revenue growth slowing over the next few quarters could result in a significant re-pricing of its share price. The current $6 billion valuation is ambitious in my opinion.

As you can see above, investors are very optimistic right now as Wingstop is almost at new all-time highs again. I will be very interested to see what type of growth Wingstop reports in the coming two quarters because right now I think it's priced to near perfection.