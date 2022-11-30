Fixed Income Bond Fund And Certificate Of Deposit Investing In Light Of Hot Core Personal Consumption Data

Feb. 25, 2023 7:47 AM ETFADMX, FAGIX, FFRHX, FGHNX, FSAHX, FTBFX, SPHIX
Maytee Aspuro profile picture
Maytee Aspuro
81 Followers

Summary

  • The January Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index report of 0.6% month-to-month gain was 0.2% higher than anticipated.
  • U.S. Treasury yields rise as the Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates higher and longer.
  • This is the time for fixed-income investment allocation strategies to be revisited.

Businessman putting percentage sign which print screen on wooden cube block to up arrow for business profit and economic growth concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

As I write this, the fallout of the latest economic data is being reflected in both the stock and bond markets. Stock prices have fallen, and bond yields have risen. The yield curve continues to be inverted, with short-term interest rates exceeding long-term

This article was written by

Maytee Aspuro profile picture
Maytee Aspuro
81 Followers
Maytee Aspuro y Gonzalez was a career state government manager in a variety of positions including procurement, project management, process improvement, and information technology. She retired as the Chief Information Officer/IT Director of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. She holds a BBA and a MS-Management from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and a MS-Religious Studies from Edgewood College, Madison, WI. She is a published fiction author. Maytee retired at age 55, relying on her pension and her investment portfolio. She has had a life long interest in financial literacy, especially as it impacts women.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FFRHX, FSAHX, FGHNX, FAGIX, SPHIX, FADMX, FTBFX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.