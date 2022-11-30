Dilok Klaisataporn

As I write this, the fallout of the latest economic data is being reflected in both the stock and bond markets. Stock prices have fallen, and bond yields have risen. The yield curve continues to be inverted, with short-term interest rates exceeding long-term rates.

In December I reviewed my conservative 2022 portfolio results and wrote, regarding my fixed-income investments, the following:

In terms of bond values, what goes down because of tightening monetary policy has a strong chance of going up after the Federal Reserve pivots and a stabilized rate environment is reached. I believe the Federal Reserve when it projects a terminal rate near 5%. That will require up to three more .25% increases in the first half of 2023. As a result, fixed income will continue to experience losses. It might be prudent to wait another 30 to 60 days before reinvesting in a fund or ETF. I will remain with my strategy, not changing my positions, anticipating better income flows as well as a return of value, knowing that the latter may take 24 to 36 months to be realized.

I am nearing the end of the 60-day waiting period. What to do now?

I reviewed my seven Fidelity Investment bond funds and my individual bond and Certificates of Deposit (CD) holdings. My motivation has been two-fold. First, I have wanted to reverse the two trades I completed in December in order to harvest select losses in my brokerage account. I have completed one of the two transactions. I expect to complete the second transaction by June 2023. My second motivation is to invest a steady flow of income.

The approach I have taken is to diversify my fixed-income investments by duration, risk and location. The range of duration spans from .22 years to 5.97 years. In the following table, I have documented YTD and 1-year annual return. Given the dramatically different interest rate environment, I question the value of 3-year and 5-year return data.

Also, it is important to understand the difference between Distribution Yield (Daily) and 30-Day Yield. Fidelity Investments provides the following definitions:

Distribution Yield reflects shareholder experience, because rather than being based on the income earned by a fund, this measure assesses the distributions made by a fund, and expresses this as a percentage, by dividing by the fund's NAV. Whereas 30-Day Yield is defined as A standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for bond funds. The yield is calculated by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the 30-day period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period. The yield figure reflects the dividends and interest earned during the 30-day period, after the deduction of the fund's expenses and includes any applicable waiver or reimbursement.

The differences between the Distribution Yield and the 30-Day Yield can be noteworthy. For example, as of February 24, 2023, Fidelity Global High Income Fund (FGHNX) has a 30-Day Yield of 6.89% and a Distribution Yield (Daily) of 5%. Compare that with Fidelity High Income Fund's (SPHIX) 30-Day Yield of 7.66% and a Distribution Yield (Daily) of 5.37%. SPHIX beat FGHNX's 30-Day yield by .78%, but that only translated to a .37% beat on distributions.

Comparing apples to oranges, the Fidelity Short Duration High Income Fund (FSAHX) has a lower 30-Day Yield of 6.81%; however, it beats both previously mentioned funds with a Distribution Yield (Daily) of 5.48%. With a duration of 2.16 years, FSAHX is far less sensitive to changes in interest rates than FGHNX's 3.51 years and SPHIX's 4.0 years.

Finally, Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund (FFRHX) has a 30-Day Yield of 8.55%, a Distribution Yield (Daily) of 7.82% and a duration of .22 years. In terms of Year-to-Date (YTD) performance, FFRHX's 2.72% beats SPHIX 2.02% and FGHNX 2.18%.

Fund Symbol 30-Day Yield Distribution Yield Duration (Years) YTD 1 Yr Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund FFRHX 8.55% 7.82% .22 2.72% 1.85% Fidelity Short Duration FSAHX 6.81% 5.48% 2.16 1.84% -2.18% Fidelity Global High Income Fund FGHNX 6.89% 5.00% 3.51 2.18% -4.74% Fidelity Capital & Income Fund FAGIX 6.33% 5.24% 3.68 2.65% -3.53% Fidelity High Income Fund SPHIX 7.66% 5.37% 4.00 2.02% -6.12% Fidelity Strategic Income Fund FADMX 5.46% 4.04% 4.44 1.71% -6.26% Fidelity Total Bond Fund FTBFX 5.13% 4.06% 5.97 1.67% -7.97% Click to enlarge

The trend demonstrated above is easily identifiable. The shorter duration funds have benefited from both higher yields and lesser interest rate sensitivity. With interest rates rising an anticipated 75 basis points between now and June, it would seem prudent to stay with shorter duration funds. That said, there is the simple alternative of investing directly in Treasuries or Certificates of Deposit. Before pursuing these alternatives, a review of a few of the aforementioned fund's compositions might be helpful. The reason I state this is because I was surprised by some of the data.

I profiled five different funds below based on available online information.

Fidelity Strategic Income Fund (FADMX) U.S. High Yield U.S Gov / Investment Grade Floating-Rate Debt Emerging Market Debt Other 40.4% 29.6% 7.8% 15.6% 4.2% Click to enlarge

December 30, 2022 Portfolio Holding Report

Fidelity Total Bond Fund (FTBFX) High Yield Investment-Grade Bonds Emerging Market Debt 18.40% 77.8% 3.5% Click to enlarge

December 30, 2022 Portfolio Holding Report

Credit Quality: BBB & Above (Investment Grade) 39.6%; U.S. Government 41.51%

Portfolio Characteristics Report as of January 31, 2023

Fidelity Global High Income Fund (FGHNX) U.S. High Yield Bank Loans Convertible Securities Other Debt Equity, Rights & Warrants Cash & Net Other Assets European High Yield/ Cash Emerging Market Debt/ Cash Asian High Yield/ Cash 49.7% 4.0% 2.0% .4% 2.7% 0.6% 10.4% / 2.1% 16.4% / 1.2% 7% / .7% Click to enlarge

November 30, 2022 Portfolio Holding Listing

Fidelity High Income Fund (SPHIX) Corporate Bond Bank Debt Convertible Bonds Other Debt Equities Cash & Net Other Assets 85.2% 4.9% 2.0% .4% 2.4% 3.9% Click to enlarge

November 30, 2022 Portfolio Holding Listing

Credit Quality: BBB & Above (Investment Grade) 2.55%

Portfolio Characteristics Report as of January 31, 2023

Fidelity Capital & Income Fund (FAGIX) Corporate Bond Bank Debt Convertible Bonds Other Debt Equities Cash & Net Other Assets 75.9% 5.3% .4% .4% 10% 7.7% Click to enlarge

November 30, 2022 Portfolio Holding Listing

Credit Quality: BBB & Above (Investment Grade) 10.49%

Portfolio Characteristics Report as of January 31, 2023

After reviewing the data above, it would not be surprising if you question my need for seven bond funds. I did. Why then have so many funds, especially if they overlap in the type of investments they make? My pedestrian answer is that I presumed that though a number of funds may invest in high yield securities, the individual securities would differ and thus my risk would be further dispersed. Another calculation on my part was that the funds had different fund managers and their choices would differ. In fact, the seven funds have a total of 24 fund managers assigned to them. Fidelity Capital & Income has two fund managers while Fidelity Strategic Income has eleven. Thirteen fund managers do not overlap with any other funds, nine overlap with two funds and two overlap with three funds. The only way to test my thesis is to review all the detailed fund holding listings. That exercise I will leave for another day.

Another point to share is that one should not count on the summary of a fund's Objective and Strategy in deciding which fund to purchase. Reading a fund's prospectus, I have found that the percentage range that is allowed to a fund manager might be so broad that it does not give an investor a true sense of how the fund is being managed. Reviewing the Portfolio Holding Listing, coupled with a Portfolio Characteristics Report (if provided), does provide more clarity.

Here is an example for your consideration. The name Fidelity Global High Income Fund may lead an investor to believe that the fund was predominately invested in foreign markets. The fund's strategy statement states that, Using a base neutral mix of approximately 60% U.S. high yield, 20% emerging markets debt, 15% European high yield, and 5% Asian high yield. Adjusting allocation among markets within the following ranges: U.S. high yield (40%-80%); emerging markets debt (5%-35%); European high yield (0%-30%); and Asian high yield (0%-10%). The first statement is currently reflective of the fund's composition. The follow-up statement allows for a significant divergence of the fund's composition. The lesson is to periodically review a fund's holding to ensure that the portfolio mix is in keeping with your expectations.

If an investor wanted to hold only one diversified bond fund with moderate risk, the Fidelity Strategic Income Fund might be a good starting point. The floating-rate component would provide current high yields with minimal interest rate sensitivity. Emerging and foreign developed markets provide geographical diversification. Consideration of the strong dollar is important; thus, I would look for commentary relating to how foreign exchange risk is managed. High yield investments are still high at 40.4%. What is equally important is the breakdown of the high yield debt ratings between BB+ to no rating at all. FADMX is rebounding a tad this year. However, with an average duration of 4.44 years, it will experience price decreases as yields continue to rise.

Now, let's go back to an alternative approach. As of February 24, 2023, Fidelity Investment published the following Highest Yield rates for new issue CDs. US Treasury rates are quoted from a Bloomberg snapshot on this date.

Security 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 yr 2 yr 3 yr 5 yr 10 yr CD 4.65% 4.85% 5.00% 5.10% 5.00% 5.05% 5.15% CD-Call Protected 4.65% 4.85% 4.85% 4.95% 4.80% 4.60% 4.50% US Treasury 4.89% 5.09% 5.15% 5.11% 4.90% 4.54% 4.29% 3.97% Click to enlarge

Depending on an individual's broker or banker, new issued CDs can be purchased for no fee. Brokered CDs have the advantage of allowing for a sale, were an emergency to arise.

Comparing the bond fund yields to those of CDs, outside the Fidelity Floating Rate fund, CDs are competitive and secure. In times of uncertainty, not having to worry about price depreciation as well as proactively managing the duration of one's investment may be welcomed.

For now, I will hold my bond mutual funds. They are all rebounding, providing good yields, and those hardest hit in 2022, have the most to gain in 2024. Yes, I said 2024. My future fixed-income investment will go to CDs. For my ROTH and 401K accounts, I am leaning toward callable three-year and non-callable five-year CDs. For my brokerage account, where I want to have ready access to cash, just in case I decide to replace my nine-year old car or take a significant vacation, my CD timeline will vary between three and twelve months.

