Consol Energy: Strong Coal Exports Support Cash Flow For Years To Come

Feb. 25, 2023 7:53 AM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)
Summary

  • Consol Energy is an east coast U.S. thermal & met coal producer with robust and growing exports and a very cheap valuation.
  • Rumors of coal's demise have been greatly exaggerated.
  • CEIX is trading at a 2023e EV/EBITDA multiple of 1.7x and has an 8.2% yield {on the current dividend, which I think will be raised}.
  • With strong-to-very strong free cash flow in 2021-22, net debt + "legacy liabilities" have been slashed and will become negligible by year end.
  • Consol is 100% owner of a valuable & strategic 15-million ton/yr coal export terminal in Maryland.

Long Haul Cargo Freight Train with Bituminous Black Coal Waiting at Railway Siding

Train with coal at railway siding

Pawel Kajak/iStock via Getty Images

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is a very low-cost, eastern U.S., thermal & (coking/metallurgical) coal company with a high and growing proportion of sales [44% in 2022] into Europe & Asia.

Peter Epstein runs a company-sponsored advertising website called Epstein Research. It focuses mostly on small cap natural resource companies such as (lithium, cobalt, copper, gold, silver, uranium). He has an MBA from a top-rated business school, New York University (NYU); Stern School of Business.He publishes investment articles & written CEO interviews, on a number of [Metals & Mining] / [Investment] websites.On Twitter: @peterepstein2 Email: epstein.peter4@gmail.com Linked-In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-epstein-mba-23089236/

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEIX, ARLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author Peter Epstein has no prior or existing relationship with any person or company mentioned in this article. He owns shares in Consol Energy & Alliance Resource Partners. CEIX is a highly volatile stock. Although Mr. Epstein believes the share price will likely be higher a year from now, it could go lower first. Readers are strongly advised to consult with trusted professional financial advisors before making investment decisions.

