Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for a long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.
Baron Real Estate Income Fund increased 2.10% (Institutional Shares) in the fourth quarter of 2022, underperforming the MSCI US REIT Index which increased 4.90%.
As we peer into 2023, we believe last year’s recalibration has wiped away much of the froth in stock market valuations and has set the stage for a favorable multi-year outlook for public real estate companies and the Fund.
We believe 2023 may ultimately emerge as a mirror image of 2022.
Comments