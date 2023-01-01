Baron Real Estate Income Fund Q4 2022 Quarterly Letter

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.35K Followers

Summary

  • Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for a long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.
  • Baron Real Estate Income Fund increased 2.10% (Institutional Shares) in the fourth quarter of 2022, underperforming the MSCI US REIT Index which increased 4.90%.
  • As we peer into 2023, we believe last year’s recalibration has wiped away much of the froth in stock market valuations and has set the stage for a favorable multi-year outlook for public real estate companies and the Fund.
  • We believe 2023 may ultimately emerge as a mirror image of 2022.

Stock Market Data

blackred

View as PDF
December 31, 2022 Baron Real Estate Income Fund
114

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.35K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.

Additional disclosure: © Baron 2023 All rights reserved

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.