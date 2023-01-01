Investor Insanity Creates Huge Mispricing: 12.5% YTM On B. Riley Baby Bonds

Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Marketplace

Summary

  • The YTM (yield to maturity) on B. Riley baby bonds has increased as much as 44% in just the last 3 weeks with YTMs up to 12.96%.
  • A short attack (IMO without merit) caused RILY stock to drop but strangely the much safer baby bonds dropped much more. Thus, this excellent buying opportunity now exists.
  • The 12.5+% YTM on RILY baby bonds versus the 8% current yield on RILY preferred stocks is one of the most egregious relative mispricing that I have ever seen.
  • RILY could have a strong first quarter giving investors in their baby bonds a catalyst for a strong rally.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, Conservative Income Portfolio, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Machu Picchu Dramatic Clouds, Peru

SL_Photography

B. Riley Financial

Logo

Annual Report

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is an investment bank that also has other operating businesses. It has been very successful in becoming a premier investment bank for small cap companies and is now

Price Change Chart

Author

Chart of Yield Change

Author

Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Insider buying

openinsider.com

Yield change chart

Author

Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Are you looking to start building a Fixed Income Portfolio?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best Preferred Stocks and bonds with the highest margins of safety. We strongly believe that the next decade will belong to fixed income irrespective of whether you are conservative or aggressive in your approach! Get in on the ground floor of our recently started Bond and Preferred Stock Portfolios.

If undervalued fixed income securities, bond ladder, “pinned to par” investments and high yielding cash parking opportunities sound like music to your ears, check us out!

Psst! You get access to our options portfolio as a bonus!

This article was written by

Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
5.12K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Trading preferred stocks and fixed income securities for more than 25 years and stocks in general for 35 years.  Author of many Seeking Alpha articles and Editor's Picks articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RILYT, RILYK, RILYM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.