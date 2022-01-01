Charles River Laboratories: Buy This Compounder After The Recent Decline

Summary

  • Charles River Laboratories' fourth quarter of 2022 was its strongest quarter in the company’s history.
  • However, the company’s stock dropped ~12% because of challenges the company is facing with non-human primate supply resulting in 2023 guidance coming in below estimates.
  • The company has voluntarily stopped importing non-human primates from Cambodia and this source of supply may not return until year-end.
  • We see the recent drop as an opportunity to acquire shares in this compounder as the non-human primate supply headwinds are mostly likely a short-term issue.
  • Based on recent prices, we forecast Charles River's stock has the potential to produce double-digit annualized returns over the next 3 to 5 years.
Empty science laboratory

Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Background

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) provides contracted research services and solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. Originally founded in the 1940s to provide rodent research models, the company has grown into one of the largest providers

Slide

CRL June 2022 Investor Presentation

Table

Company Reports, Estimates per Bloomberg

Slide w/ words

Charles River Laboratories Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Slide with Words

Charles River Laboratories Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Guidance Math

Company Reports, Author's Spreadsheet

Guidance math

Company Reports, CFC Estimates

Slide

Charles River Laboratories Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

P/E Multiple Return Forecast

Author's Spreadsheet

EV/EBITDA Return Forecast

Author's Spreadsheet

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

