Feb. 25, 2023 9:44 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)DIS, NFLX
Summary

  • My Paramount thesis broke, but the market was nice enough to give an off-ramp with a massive share price spike a couple years ago.
  • The inflection point is now projected to be this year, with improving profitability and free cash flow in 2024. I think it's worth waiting to see it first.
  • Paramount has a path to make some money for shareholders. We need to see DTC break-even, advertising grow, and success in the promised Showtime synergies. Paramount is a hold.

I've written plenty of articles looking back at my wins. It's time to eat some crow, and look at a miss. Well, almost a miss. I wrote twice on ViacomCBS, now renamed Paramount Global (NASDAQ:

My last article

Returns over time

overall results

DTC

TV Media

Filmed entertainment

Chart
Chart
Chart
earnings over time

earnings projections

FCF over time

FCF projections

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS, PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

