Baron FinTech Fund Q4 2022 Quarterly Letter
Feb. 25, 2023 9:20 AM ETBaron FinTech Fund Adv (BFINX), BFIIX, BFIUXBPTRX, BGAFX, BREFX, BIOPX, BGRFX, BARAX, BPTIX, BFGFX, BEXIX, BDFFX, BGRIX, BEXFX, BHCFX, BARIX, BSCFX, BCAP, BFTHX, BGAIX, BWBFX, BDFIX, BREIX, BSFIX, BROE, BFGIX, BIGFX, BIOIX, BRIFX, BWBIX, BINIX, BRIIX, BHCHX, BDAIX, BARUX, BFTIX, BEXUX, BGLUX, BPTUX, BRIUX, BWBTX, IBCGX, IBSAX, BFTUX, BREUX, BDFUX, BFGUX, BIGUX, BDAFX, BTEEX, MA, FICO, V, BLK, SCHW, ZI, GLOB, DAVA, NCNO, CINT, SPGI, INTU, LPLA, ACN, MSCI, FISV, PGR, FDS, JKHY, EFX, CDAY, CDAY:CA, NVEI:CA, NVEI
Summary
- Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for a long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.
- In the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Baron FinTech Fund rose 4.98% (Institutional Shares) compared with a 7.56% gain for the S&P 500 Index.
- We believe fintech is still in the early innings of growth as incumbent financial institutions still have a long digitization journey ahead and younger consumers continue favoring digital solutions.
