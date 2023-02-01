Week Ahead: February ISM Services And Auto Sales To Show January U.S. Data Were Exaggerated

Summary

  • Given the centrality of the US economy and rates, it is not simply a question for America, the Federal Reserve, and investors, but the implications are much broader.
  • The Dollar Index is closing in on last month's high near 105.65.
  • The market is continuing to game out the possibility of a surprise by Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda at his last board meeting on March 10, shortly before the US (and Canada's) employment report.

A key issue facing businesses and investors is whether the US January data reflects a reacceleration of the world's largest economy or whether it was mostly a payback for extremely poor November and December 2022 data and seasonal adjustments

