Arkema S.A. (ARKAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Arkema S.A. (OTCPK:ARKAF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thierry Le Hénaff - Chairman & CEO

Marie-José Donsion - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Matthew Yates - Bank of America

Georgina Fraser - Goldman Sachs

Charlie Webb - Morgan Stanley

Laurent Favre - BNP

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan

Jean-Baptiste Rolland - Credit Suisse

Jaideep Pandya - On Field Investment Research

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Arkema's Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. Joining me today are Marie-Jose Donsion, our CFO; and the Investor Relations team. As always, the slides used during this webcast are available on our website and together with Marie-Jose, we will be able to answer your question at the end of the presentation. In '22, our chemist teams can be proud of what they achieved.

And I'd like to highlight some key points. We delivered an all-time high EBITDA of €2.1 billion, fully in line with our guidance with growth in all 3 Specialty Materials segments and our EBIT margin at a high level of 13.5% in a demanding operating environment marked in particular by the war in Ukraine, supply disruptions and persistently elevated raw materials and energy costs. I will let Marie-Jose provide more details by segment later on.

The 20%-plus growth in sales in this inflationary environment demonstrates our agility and pricing power and enabled us to more than offset lower volumes. We also delivered an excellent recurring cash flow of over €900 million and an EBITDA to cash conversion rate above our long-term target of 40%, a performance which really sets us apart from our competitors. I would really like to thank the teams for this achievement and for the hard work in this challenging context.

