Schindler Holding AG Bearer Participation Certificates (SHLAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

Schindler Holding AG Bearer Participation Certificates (OTCPK:SHLAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marco Knuchel - Head of IR

Silvio Napoli - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Carla De Geyseleer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Remo Rosenau - Helvetische Bank

Alexander Koller - Stifel

Andrew Wilson - JPMorgan

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Soumava Banerjee - Citi

Angelika Gruber - Tamedia

Xiaomeng Zhang - Goldman Sachs

Miguel Borrega - BNP Paribas Exane

Marco Knuchel

We miss you, that's how I started a year ago. Today, we have a small audience here, and I can tell you, it's completely different to talk to real people instead of just talking to a camera. So, thanks for coming.

My name is Marco Knuchel, I'm heading Investor Relations at Schindler. And welcome to the 2022 Full-Year Results Presentation. I am here together with Silvio Napoli, our Chairman; and with Carla De Geyseleer, our CFO.

Silvio will start with key messages and the highlights. Then he will talk about key developments in the markets, the industry and finish with the strategic framework. After that, Carla will lead us through the results. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A as usual. And then, yes, we will finish -- we aim to finish at about 11 o'clock.

Silvio, please.

Silvio Napoli

Thank you, Marco. Good morning, everyone, first of all for those that kindly joined us here in person in our auditorium which we finally can use and also good morning to the ones that joined us online from remote locations. Yes, it is a pleasure to be here to present as traditionally our annual results for the year 2022.

Before we get on with the results and the, I would say, traditional business, I do think -- I wanted to say

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.