Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGGKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (OTCPK:SGGKF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Colin Teo - Group Treasurer

Vincent Chong - Group President and CEO

Ravinder Singh - Group Chief Operating Officer, Technology Innovation and President, Defense and Public Security

Tan Lee Chew - President, Commercial

Jeffrey Lam - President, Commercial Aerospace

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Bhatia - HSBC

Siew Khee - CIMB

Shaun Tan - Credit Suisse

Jame Osman - Citi

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to ST Engineering’s Full Year 2022 Results Briefing. We will begin today’s briefing with a presentation by our Group Treasurer, Colin Teo. Colin is presenting on behalf of our Group CFO, Cedric Foo, who is not well today. Following the presentation, our Group President and CEO, Vincent Chong, will give his remarks. After that, we will open up the floor to a 30-minute Q&A session.

Without further ado, I invite Colin to give his presentation, please.

Colin Teo

Thank you, Simon. Good morning to everyone joining in person as well as those joining via webcast. Welcome to ST Engineering full year 2022 results briefing. Moving to slide two, I would like to bring your attention to this slide, which states that the Group’s actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements.

Moving to slide three. This slide shows the agenda for today. I will be covering the Group highlights, productivity metrics, debt profile, dividends and outlook followed by a Q&A session.

I will move on next to Group highlights and starting on slide five. In FY 2022, amidst the challenging operating environment, the Group recorded a good set of results. Group revenue was $9 billion or 17% higher year-on-year.

The Group’s earnings before interest and tax or EBIT of $735

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.