Hensoldt AG (HAGHY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 11:28 AM ETHensoldt AG (HAGHY), HNSDF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

Hensoldt AG (OTCPK:HAGHY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Veronika Endres - Head, Investor Relations

Thomas Müller - CEO

Christian Ladurner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christophe Menard - Deutsche Bank

Sash Tusa - Agency Partners LLP

Christian Cohrs - Warburg Research

Benjamin Heelan - Bank of America

Aymeric Poulain - Kepler Cheuvreux

Veronika Endres

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Hensoldt's Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results Call. Thank you all for joining us today. I'm Veronika Endres, Head of Investor Relations at handhold. And with me are our CEO, Thomas Müller; and our CFO, Christian Ladurner. Thomas and Christian will guide you through this presentation today, which is followed as always, by a Q&A session.

And with that, I'd like to turn it over to you, Thomas.

Thomas Müller

Thank you very much, Veronika. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our earnings call today, in which we would like to present our preliminary results for 2022 to you.

Exactly one year ago, we were literally on the eve of Russia assault on Ukraine, an event that would lead to deep [threats] in our societies in politics, the economy and all of us personally. Plans by Russia as a three-day campaign to seize Kiev and overthrow the Ukrainian government, this war has now raged for 364 days and represents a watershed as we have not seen since the end of World 2.

I will dive a bit deeper into what this war means to HENSOLDT a bit later today. But first, I would like to give you a brief overview on our business development and the key strategic milestones that we achieved from last year. Christian will then guide you through our strong financial performance in 2022 and talk about our key focus

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.