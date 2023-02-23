Liberty Latin America, Ltd. (LILA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 11:30 AM ETLiberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA), LILAB, LILAK
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

Liberty Latin America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aamir Hussain - Chief Technology and Product Officer

Balan Nair - President & CEO

Christopher Noyes - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Soomit Datta - New Street Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Today's call is being recorded.

And I'll now turn the call over to Aamir Hussain, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Liberty Latin America.

Aamir Hussain

Good morning, and welcome to Liberty Latin America's Full Year 2022 Investor Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Today's formal presentation materials can be found under the Investor Relations section of Liberty Latin America's website at www.lla.com. Following today's formal presentation, instructions will be given for a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Today's remarks may include forward-looking statements, including the company's expectations with respect to its outlook and future growth prospects and other information and statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. For more information, please refer to the risk factor discussed in Liberty Latin America's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K along with the associated press release. Liberty Latin America disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information to reflect any change in its expectations or in conditions on which such statement or information is based.

In addition, on this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, which can be found in the appendices to this presentation, which is accessible under the Investors' section of our website.

I would now like to turn the call over to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.