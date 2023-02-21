Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica S.p.A. (RCDTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCPK:RCDTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrea Recordati - Chairman

Rob Koremans - Chief Executive Officer

Luigi La Corte - Group Chief Financial Officer

Alberto Martinez - EVP Specialty & Primary Care Business

Scott Pescatore - EVP Rare Diseases Business Unit

Conference Call Participants

Niccolo Storer - Kepler Cheuvreux

Martino De Ambroggi - Equita

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs

James Gordon - J.P. Morgan

Harry Sephton - Credit Suisse

Andrea Recordati

Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Andrea Recordati. I'm the Chairman of Recordati. And I'm very pleased to be here today with you for Recordati's full year 2022 full year results and update of a three-year plan presentation.

I know there's quite a lot of you here in the room with us today, but would also like to acknowledge those of you that are connected by webcast and also by phone, and welcome you all. Just wait for this. Gentlemen and ladies to sit down.

So, as you all know, the Group has carried my family's name for more than 95 years. And although this will be the first time that the three-year plan update will be provided by someone other than a Recordati, as Chairman, I would like to introduce the meeting and say a few short words.

Shortly, I am very proud of the company, or how the company has developed and continue to perform in the course of 2022. And I'm very supportive of the direction set for the next years, which is very much in keeping with the tradition and strategy of the company.

As always, again no plans that we presented in the past, but some appropriate tweaks and evolution to ensure that we remain competitive and continue to deliver the same successful results

