CCL Industries Inc. (CCDBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCPK:CCDBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Washchuk - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Geoffrey Martin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Glen - Raymond James

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Daryl Young - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to CCL Industries' Fourth Quarter Investor Update. Please note that there will be a question-and-answer session after the call. The moderator for today is Mr. Geoff Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer; and joining him is Mr. Sean Washchuk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please go ahead, gentlemen.

Sean Washchuk

Thank you, Holly. Welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter call. I'll draw everyone's attention to Slide number 2, our disclaimer regarding forward-looking information. I'll remind everyone that our business faces known and unknown risks and opportunity for further details on these key risks, please take a look at our 2022 and 2021 annual MD&A, particularly under the section Risks and Uncertainties. Our annual and quarterly reports can be found online on our company's website, cclind.com or on sedar.com.

Moving to Slide 3, financial summary for the fourth quarter and the year. For the fourth quarter of 2022, sales increased 6.6% and with 4.9% acquisition growth and 2.3% positive impact from currency translation, part offset by an organic decline of 0.6% resulting in sales of $1.59 billion compared to $1.49 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating income was $211.2 million, for the 2022 fourth quarter compared to $208.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 2% decline, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. Geoff will expand on our segmented operating results for the CCL, Avery, Checkpoint and Innovia segments momentarily.

