Aalberts N.V. (AALBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 11:53 AM ETAalberts N.V. (AALBF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

Aalberts N.V. (OTCPK:AALBF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wim Pelsma - Chief Executive Officer

Arno Monincx - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Kerstens - Jefferies

Martijn den Drijver - ABN AMRO ODDO

Henk Veerman - Kempen

Marta Bruska - Berenberg

Marianne Bulot - Bank of America

Operator

Welcome to the Aalberts Full Year Results 2022 Webcast. All participants in the call are in listen-only mode. Questions can be asked after the presentation.

Now, I would like to hand you over to your host Mr. Wim Pelsma, the CEO of Aalberts N.V. to begin today's presentation. Please go ahead, sir.

Wim Pelsma

Yes. Good morning. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, joining our webcast of today. The agenda for today is that we go through Aalberts and also the operational development. And then, of course, the financial development of the year.

We will also discuss the outlook, how we look forward towards '23. And hopefully, we have a lot of questions which we can answer. So coming to Aalberts. Yes, you will find Aalberts where technology matters and real progress can be made. And I think also in 2022, you can see that focusing on the right markets, innovation, continuously improving the portfolio brings us to a higher performance of the total company. The brand, Aalberts, where does it stand for? It stands for that we engineer mission-critical technologies, enabling a clean, smart and responsible future.

And also in 2022, the second part, again, proved to be very true that for us, good is never good enough. That we are a company who is -- who goes beyond the line of duty. It needs a tremendous effort every time to overcome all the challenges we also had in 2022.I talk about supply chain issues, I talk about labor shortages, but also the inflation

