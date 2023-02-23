Solvay SA (SVYSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 12:23 PM ETSolvay SA (SVYSF), SOLVY, SLVYY
Solvay SA (OTCQX:SVYSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jodi Allen - Head of Investor Relations

Ilham Kadri - Chief Executive Officer

Karim Hajjar - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mubasher Chaudhry - Citigroup

Matthew Yates - Bank of America

Geoffery Haire - UBS

Alex Stewart - Barclays

Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan

Sebastian Bray - Berenberg

Peter Clark - Societe Generale

Wim Hoste - KBC Securities

Jodi Allen

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. This is Jodi Allen, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Ilham Kadri; and our CFO, Karim Hajjar.

Today's call is being recorded and will be made available for replay on the Investor Relations section of our website later today. I would like to remind all participants that the presentation includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. You may refer to the slides related to today's broadcast, which are available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ilham.

Ilham Kadri

Thank you very much, Jodi, and hello, everyone. Today is about celebration, and I want to celebrate our people, our results and our bright future. We all know that in today's environment, progress goes beyond financial results because performance needs to be anchored in strong ESG fundaments.

So before I turn to our financial results, I will begin with a review of our progress on Solvay One Planet; our sustainability road map, which is, as you know, an integral part of our strategy.

The facts that I highlight in Slide 3 speak for themselves. And whilst there is plenty to celebrate, I'll highlight a few key points.

As you know very well, Solvay is committed

