Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCPK:HWDJF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Livingston - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Hayes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christen Hjorth - Numis

Geoff Lowery - Redburn

Emily Biddulph - Barclays

Charlie Campbell - Liberum

Clyde Lewis - Peel Hunt

Rajesh Patki - JPMorgan

Ami Galla - Citi

Sam Cullen - Peel Hunt

Robert Chantry - Berenberg

Andrew Livingston

Good morning, everyone. Lovely to be back in a room and seeing everybody face-to-face. Welcome to the Howdens 2022 Results Presentation. I'll begin by introducing our performance for the year. Paul Hayes will then review our financial results for the period. I will then share my perspective on 2022 performance and our plans for 2023, and then we'll take your questions.

2022 was a successful year for Howdens. We are reporting record sales and profits for the year. And with our continued program of investment in our key capabilities, we now have end-to-end a stronger business that we had in pre-COVID times. Group sales rose around 11% on 2021 and 46% on 2019 being the year prior to the onset of the pandemic, and our market share increased.

We consolidated the step change in profits achieved in 2021. 2022 profit versus 2019 increased 56%, a higher rate than for sales, and our gross margin was similar to last year's as we mitigated significant input cost pressures with disciplined pricing. Our builders remain busy, and we made good progress on our strategic plans, both for the U.K. and for international operations whose sales continue to increase.

The business delivered strong cash flow, and we continue to maintain a robust balance sheet. This gave us flexibility both to invest in our growth plans for the business, at the same time, provide shareholders with

