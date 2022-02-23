Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (PCFBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCPK:PCFBF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2022 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Budd - Head, IR & Corporate Communications

Martin Fruergaard - CEO

Peter Schulz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lee - Jefferies

Nick Harbinson - Tantallon Capital

Operator

Welcome to today's Pacific Basin 2022 Annual Results Announcement Call. I'm pleased to present Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Martin Fruergaard. [Operator Instructions].

Mr. Fruergaard, you may now begin.

Martin Fruergaard

Thank you. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending Pacific Basin's 2022 Annual Results Earnings Call. My name is Martin Fruergaard. I'm CEO of Pacific Basin, and I'm joined by our CFO, Peter Schulz.

Please turn to Slide 3. I'm pleased to report that in 2022, we achieved record underlying profit of $715 million and EBITDA of $935 million. Our second-best net profit of $702 million also produced an excellent return on equity of 38%. Thanks to these strong cash flows, we were able to end the year with net cash of $65.3 million, and we have available committed liquidity of $615 million as at 31st December, 2022.

Given the excellent performance of the company in 2022 and our confidence in the longer-term fundamentals of the industry, the Board has recommended a final basic dividend of HKD 0.17 per share consistent with our dividend policy of paying out at least 50% of net profits. Additionally, a final special dividend totaling HKD 0.09 per share will also be paid.

In total, the proposed final basic dividend and the proposed final special dividend amounts to HKD 0.26 per share when combined with the HKD 0.52 per share interim dividend distributed in August 2022, this represents 75% of our net profit for the full year. Total 2022 interim and proposed annual dividends to be paid out to the

