General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Presents at 2023 CAGNY Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 25, 2023 1:16 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) 2023 CAGNY Virtual Conference February 21, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Harmening - Chairman and CEO

Kofi Bruce - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Rob Moskow - Credit Suisse

Ken Goldman - JP Morgan

Cody Ross - UBS

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Dave Palmer - Evercore ISI

Jeff Harmening

All right. Thanks for the introduction, Steve, and greetings to everybody here and listening on the webcast. It is a real pleasure to be back in-person this year and on behalf of the entire General Mills organization, we are honored to kick off the CAGNY conference once again. I'm joined on stage today by our Chief Financial Officer, Kofi Bruce; and our Vice President of Investor Relations, Jeff Siemon.

I'd also like to thank Monica Baik, Jane Geiwitz, Chelcy Walker and [Sue Rhodes], who did a terrific job supporting our presentation and pulling together this morning's breakfast.

Before we get started, I'll remind you that our remarks today include forward-looking statements that reflect our current views and assumptions. This slide and the supporting presentation on our Investor Relations website list factors that could cause our future results to be different than our current estimates.

I'll begin by sharing 3 messages, I hope you will take away from today's presentation. First, our Accelerate Strategy is working and executing the strategy is making us a stronger company. Second, we've delivered outstanding results since launching the Accelerate Strategy. And as you saw in this morning's press release, we've raised our guidance again for fiscal 2023. And third, we're well positioned to continue delivering top-tier shareholder returns in the years ahead.

During our remarks this morning, I will review our Accelerate Strategy and highlight how our strong results have been driven not solely by the pandemic

