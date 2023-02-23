SEB SA (SEBYF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 2:00 PM ETSEB SA (SEBYF), SEBYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

SEB SA (OTCPK:SEBYF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stanislas de Gramont - CEO

Nathalie Lomon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux

Marie-Line Fort - Societe Generale

Christophe Chaput - Oddo

Sarah Thirion - TP ICAP

Stanislas de Gramont

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being with us to attend the presentation of Groupe SEB's 2022 Full-Year result. I will be taking you through those results together with Nathalie Lomon, our Chief Financial Officer. And I will be following the current agenda, which is we will look at as an interaction, what is the group strategy and how it's going. Then we look at the key operational highlights for 2022, the key ESG highlights, then we look at financials and we will finish with an outlook to 2023 and beyond.

Right, as way of introduction, a reminder of our key figures that were published yesterday in our press release, sales are close to €8 billion, minus 4.7% like-for-like, of €620 million for the full year lending and operating margin 7.8% and adjusting EBITDA -- adjusted EBITDA of €874 million, minus 16% year-on-year and net profit at €316 million. CapEx stood at €345 million, 4.3% of sales. We landed our inventories at €1.682 billion, 21% of sales. Our net financial debt stands at €1.973 billion, giving a leverage of 2.3 times. And last, the Board of Directors will propose to the May general assembly a dividend of €2.45 per share, stable versus 2021. Of course, Nathalie will come back to those numbers. But before going into that, I'd like to remind all of us what is the group's main strategic drivers. The first driver is a multi-category, multi-activity strategy. Groupe SEB is operating in around 80 private families, split between cookware, kitchenware, split between kitchen electrics either electrical cooking or food preparation. We have a strong division in Home & Personal Care. And last, we expanded since the acquisition of WMF, Schaerer back in 2016 into the professional business.

