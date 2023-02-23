Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 2:10 PM ETGerresheimer AG (GRRMF), GRRMY
Gerresheimer AG (OTCPK:GRRMF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolin Nadilo - Head of Investor Relations

Dietmar Siemssen - Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Bernd Metzner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Olli Reinberg - Kepler Chevreux

Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank

Anchal Verma - JPMorgan

Alex Galitsa - Hagen Aufhäuser

Sven Kuerten - DZ Bank

Chris Gretler - Crédit Suisse

Carolin Nadilo

Hi, everybody. Nice to have you on this call today as we released our Q4 Results and our Full Year Results, respectively. With me today, as usual, here in Düsseldorf, our CEO, Dietmar Siemssen; as well as our CFO, Dr. Bernd Metzner. We will start the call with a short video. And afterwards, we will, as usual, present a set of slides accompanying the management notes followed by the Q&A session. Please note, this call is being webcast live and will be filed on our website, too.

Before we start, I have to remind you that the presentations and discussions are subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer, but propose taken it as read into the records for the purpose of this call.

And now it's my pleasure to start the video and then turn the call over to Dietmar.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Dietmar Siemssen

Yes. Welcome, everybody, also from my side. Thank you for joining us today. I hope you enjoyed the short video and it worked out for you. Bernd Metzner, our CFO, and I will now run you through the highlights of our fourth quarter and of course, the full year results for 2022. We'll then be happy to take your questions. Yes, to become a sustainable and profitable growth company. That was actually the goal when we launched our formula G strategy process in 2019.

