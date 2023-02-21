The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Presents at CAGNY 2023 Conference (Transcript)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CAGNY 2023 Conference February 21, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Quincey - Chairman and CEO

John Murphy - President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Grundy - Jefferies

Andrea Teixeira - JP Morgan

Bryan Spillane

So, before we start, first of all, I'd like to have you join me in thanking The Coca-Cola Company for providing beverages for us all week. And I also want to thank them for hosting the Topo-Chico Mixer Tasting this afternoon, which starts at 4:45 on the Spanish terrace. If there's one thing that's really defined Coke over the last couple of years is how well they've executed in what has obviously been a really difficult environment. And I think it's been a function of the streamlining of the portfolio and the organization they've made, the networking of the organization, better bottling alignment, you really couldn't have timed all the actions that this management team has taken better with this environment. We are pleased to have Chairman and CEO, James Quincey; President and CFO, John Murphy with us here today. And James, I'll turn it over to you.

James Quincey

We're in the new early slot at the beginning of the week rather than Friday afternoon. It's good to see you all looking lively, not at your computer screens half asleep. Maybe we'll stick with this slot. Forward-looking statement. I know you all enjoy seeing it. I hope it's different to everyone else's. What do we want to do today? John and I want to talk about 4 things. We want to talk about a bit about a retrospective over the last number of years, how we've been delivering in a dynamic world and really set up the hypothesis that this is an all-weather

