FedEx Corporation (FDX) Presents at Citi 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 25, 2023 3:11 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Citi 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference February 21, 2023 12:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Raj Subramaniam - President and CEO

Mike Lenz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Wetherbee - Citi

Chris Wetherbee

All right. We're going to go ahead and get started with our keynote address for our first day of the conference. It's been a great start so far, lots of interesting conversations so far with transportation executives, and this is definitely going to be another one of those.

We are extraordinarily pleased to have FedEx joining us for the keynote address. Joining us from the company is President and CEO, Raj Subramaniam. We also have the Chief Financial Officer, Mike Lenz, who will be up here for Q&A.

The way that we're going to run this is Raj is going to run through some prepared remarks and some slides. We'll leave lots of time for -- there will be an opportunity for audience participation. There's going to be mics running around, so make sure you wait for a mic just to make sure it all gets on to the webcast.

So again, thanks everybody for joining us. Raj, I'm going to bring you up to the stage. Thank you very much.

Raj Subramaniam

Good afternoon, everybody. It's great to see you all. Happy to [indiscernible] for me, so we're been a better mood. And this is the first one of these I have done in my new role, so thank you for forcing us here today for this [indiscernible].

It's a good opportunity for us to provide an update since we did our second quarter update in December. And since that time, we remained steadfast in our focus [indiscernible] commitment to our customer. And we are pleased with the progress that we are making on our [indiscernible] today in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.