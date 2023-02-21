Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Presents at 2023 CAGNY Conference (Transcript)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) 2023 CAGNY Conference Call February 21, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dirk Van de Put - Chairman and CEO

Luca Zaramella - CFO

Martin Renaud - Chief Marketing and Sales Officer

Dirk Van de Put

Good afternoon. I'm not quite sure if it was the best idea to hand out our products before the session to get everybody in the room. But anyway, I hope you are enjoying some of our products while you listen to our presentation. Thank you, Andrew, for the very kind introduction, and thank you all for joining us. It's kind of great to be back in Florida in person. And today, we are pleased to provide an update on the execution and the results of our sustainable growth strategy.

During our Investor Day in May, we rolled out the updated version after we introduced the first version of our strategy in 2018. And as you will see in a few minutes, we're making great progress by increasing our focus on the high-growth categories of chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks, accelerating our sales and marketing excellence and reshaping our portfolio with growth accretive M&A.

I'll start with a brief refresher on our strategic priorities as well as highlights of our recent performance. Then our Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Martin Renaud, will provide a deeper dive on our category growth strategy, followed by an exciting update on our marketing and sales transformation. Under Martin's leadership, our investments in marketing and sales are not only accelerating our growth, but also delivering improved efficiency and productivity, enabling a virtuous investment cycle in our brands.

After that, our Chief Financial Officer, Luca Zaramella, will share the latest developments in our portfolio reshaping, including an update on our growth accretive acquisitions, which are already delivering strong returns. We'll wrap up with

