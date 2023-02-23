Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TORXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 7:16 PM ETTorex Gold Resources Inc. (TORXF), TXG:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCPK:TORXF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Rollins - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Jody Kuzenko - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Snowden - Chief Financial Officer

Dave Stefanuto - Executive Vice President, Technical Services & Capital Projects

Conference Call Participants

Wayne Lam - RBC

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Torex Gold Resources Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Rollins, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dan Rollins

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Torex team, welcome to our Q4 and full year 2022 conference call. Before we begin, I wish to inform listeners that a presentation accompanying today's conference call can be found under the Investors section of our website at www.torexgold.com. I'd also like to note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. As such, please refer to the detailed cautionary notes on Page 2 of today's presentation, as well as those included in the Q4 2022 MD&A.

On the call today, we have Jody Kuzenko, President and CEO; Andrew Snowden, CFO; and as well as Dave Stefanuto, EVP, Technical Services and Capital Projects. Following the presentation, Jody, Andrew and Dave will be available for the question-and-answer period. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our website.

Last night's press release and the accompanying financial statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.