AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMVMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCPK:AMVMF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michele Fischer - VP, IR

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch - Chairman & CEO

Jackson Dunckel - CFO

Eric Jackson - COO

Conference Call Participants

Stijn Demeester - ING

Martijn den Drijver - ABN AMRO

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Krishan Agarwal - Citibank

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

Henk Veerman - Kempen

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's AMG Q4 and Full Year Earnings Release. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call may be recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Michele Fischer. Please go ahead.

Michele Fischer

Welcome to AMG's fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me on this call are Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, the Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jackson Dunckel, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Eric Jackson, the Chief Operating Officer.

AMG's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release issued yesterday is on AMG's website. Today's call will begin with a review of the fourth quarter 2022 business highlights by Dr. Schimmelbusch; Mr. Dunckel will comment on AMG's financial results; and Mr. Jackson will discuss operations. At the completion of Mr. Jackson's remarks, Dr. Schimmelbusch will comment on strategy and outlook. We will then open the call to take your question.

Before I pass the call to Dr. Schimmelbusch, I would like to expressly refer you to our statements on forward-looking statements and the meaning thereof. As we have used at all previous occasions, and we will use at this earnings call, and which explanatory statement has been published as part of our financial presentation and on our website, all in connection with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.