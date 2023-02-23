Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rohit Bhardwaj - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Rook - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Gary Ho - Desjardins

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Q4 2022 Annual Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rohit Bhardwaj, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for attending Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's Earnings Conference Call for the fourth quarter of '22. As always, joining me today on this morning's call is Scott Rook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemtrade. Please note that this call has an accompanying presentation, which is available on our website at chemtradelogistics.com. The fourth -- I'll turn to the agenda now. The fourth quarter of '22 marked a strong end to a record year for Chemtrade.

Many of the favorable trends that we saw during 2022 carried into the first quarter and our focus on operational execution, productivity, reliability continue to allow us to capitalize on good market dynamics further bolstering our results. On today's call, I will begin by discussing our strong fourth quarter and '22 performance. After which, I will walk you through the '23 guidance that we announced in January. I will then hand the call over to Scott, who will provide an update on the market fundamentals for our key products and the organic growth projects that we're

