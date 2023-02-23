ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 7:34 PM ETExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Kristoff - Vice President of Investor Relations

Rohit Kapoor - Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Maurizio Nicolelli - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Margaret Nolan - William Blair

Bryan Bergin - Cowen

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup

Puneet Jain - JPMorgan

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Company

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

David Koning - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to our speaker today, John Kristoff, Vice President of Investor Relations. The floor is yours, John.

John Kristoff

Thank you, Gerald. Hello, and thank you for joining EXL's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer. We hope that you've had an opportunity to review the fourth quarter earnings release we issued this morning. We have also posted an earnings slide deck and investor fact sheet in the Investor section of EXL's website.

As a reminder, some of the information we'll discuss this morning is forward-looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, those factors set forth in today's press release, discussed in the company's periodic reports or other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. EXL assumes no obligation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.