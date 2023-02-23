Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CDPYF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 23, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Dolan - Associate Director of Investor Relations

Mark Kenney - President and CEO

Stephen Co - CFO

Julian Schonfeldt - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins

Jimmy Shan - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results Conference Call. My name is [Foran], and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will remain muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. It is now my pleasure to pass the conference over to our host, Nicole Dolan, Associate Director of Investor Relations for CAPREIT. Ms. Nolan please proceed.

Nicole Dolan

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during our conference call this morning, we may include forward-looking statements about expected future events and the financial operating results of CAPREIT, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. We direct your attention to Slide 2 and our other regulatory filings for important information about one statements. I'll now turn things over to Mark Kenney, President and CEO.

Mark Kenney

Thanks, Nicole. Joining me this morning is Stephen Co, our Chief Financial Officer; as well as Julian Schonfeldt, our Chief Investment Officer. Starting with Slide 4, you will see that 2022 was another strong performing year for CAPREIT, with positive increases across the board. Revenues and NOI both up as a result of higher occupancy, growth in average monthly rents of nearly 5% and contributions from our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.