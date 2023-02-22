General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 25, 2023 7:59 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Barclays Industrial Select Conference Call February 22, 2023 8:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Aiken - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Strauss - Barclays

David Strauss

Thanks, Jason, for again being here in Miami. And I'll turn it over to you for the necessary disclosures, disclaimers.

Jason Aiken

Sure. Thanks, David, for having us today. As David mentioned, of course, today will involve inevitably some forward-looking statements, which always bring risks and uncertainties. So I advise people just to check on our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for risk and uncertainties [indiscernible].

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Strauss

All right. So I guess pulling up on my introduction, your new role. How are you? How are you feeling your time between the CFO role and SVP of Technology [indiscernible] for the year? And I guess, what are your near-term and longer-term objectives for Technologies?

Jason Aiken

Yes. So I guess the first thing I'd say is it's an honor and a privilege to have this opportunity with the expanded role. It's certainly humbling to get a chance to put on both of these hats at the same time, and looking forward to all the opportunities it presents.

I think as I look at the Technology group at a macro level and my objective is to work with these 2 business unit presidents and their teams to maintain our leadership position in a market that is very dynamic and continues to transform over time. And that includes a number of the peer comparator companies in this industry sort of morphing over time through acquisition and our needs to like more our technologies group looks like today. And so our goal is to keep stay ahead of that curve and to keep the leadership position within the group.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.