Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 25, 2023 8:03 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Barclays Industrial Select Conference Call February 22, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Neil Mitchill - CFO

Greg Hayes - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

David Strauss - Barclays

David Strauss

I keep reiterating, he’s been a strong support of this conference, seems to make it every year. So thank you for that. And Neil Mitchill, Chief Financial Officer of Raytheon Technology.

So with that, hand it over to Greg for some opening comments and necessary disclaimers and disclosures.

Greg Hayes

Thanks, David. And as long as you keep having the conference in Miami, I suspect we will continue to attend religiously. So just before we get started, a reminder, this is being webcast and we will have some forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All of that, I would recommend you look at our most recent Form 10-K, which lays those risks and challenges out in detail.

With that, let me just spend just a second on ‘22 because I think it really sets the stage for where we see the company going for the next several years. And so last year, we had solid organic growth, about 6%, solid bottom line growth, EPS about 12%. And that was despite $2 billion of inflation, which is about twice what we had planned going into the year.

And not surprisingly, we saw that inflation across supply chain. We saw that across employment costs. But for the most part, we were able to overcome it, and we were actually able to hit the guidance that we had laid out back in January of ‘22. Cash flow, again, pretty strong, a little stronger even than what we expected. That was despite about a $1.6 billion cash tax payment to the government because of the R&D amortization. So good news there.

