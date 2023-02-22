CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Presents at Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 25, 2023 8:11 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Citi’s 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit Conference February 22, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Kulkarni - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi

Yigal Nochomovitz

All right. Great. Welcome, everyone. I'm Yigal Nochomovitz, one of the biotech analysts here at Citi. This is the second day of our Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit. So it's my pleasure to introduce the CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics, Sam Kulkarni. Sam, welcome. Thank you so much for taking a few minutes to chat in your, of course, very busy schedule.

Sam Kulkarni

Thank you very much.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Obviously you just reported the quarter last night. So it's a great timing. Maybe just -- if you could just hit maybe a few highlights from the release last night and, while you're doing that, just give a quick overview of the company's pipeline and strategy. Obviously, most people are very familiar but would help just to set the scene a little bit.

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, happy to do that. I think at a very high level, I think we're exploiting what's fundamentally one of the biggest advancements in biomedical research in the CRISPR/Cas9 technology. And this is the biggest breakthrough we've seen in the last 40 to 45 years. The strategy for the company, I mean, I think we have grand visions of what we can make with this technology and how we can impact medicine. We'd like to be $100 billion company in the next 5 to 7 years on the back of medicines that can truly transform the lives of patients with serious diseases.

We have 4 platforms. One is hemoglobinopathies, and we'll talk about sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, where we're on the cusp of getting to market, hopefully, in the next period of time and not-too-distant future, and that could

