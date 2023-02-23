United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 25, 2023 8:27 PM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Barclays Industrial Select Conference Call February 23, 2023 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Leskinen - VP, Corporate Development and IR

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Brandon Oglenski

All right. Good morning. And welcome to day two, session four. Barclays Industrial Select Conference. I'm Brandon Oglenski, airline and transport analyst and very excited to be hosting United Airlines next [Technical Difficulty] Before we get started, to the ARS questions really quick. Question one and I'll pick up the keypad here. Do you currently own United? Mike, sorry, we'll get you a keypad next time. That's other way to mark with it for now. Good for my answers.

All right. Some share owners in the room. Question number two, what the general bias towards United right now? Positive, negative or neutral? Okay. neutral. And then question number three, in your opinion, through cycle...

Michael Leskinen

I thought that was positive. Should go back to that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brandon Oglenski

Through cycle EPS growth for United, will be above peers, in line with peers or below peers? And thank you all for participating. We do distribute this data after.

All right. Well, Mike, thank you so much for joining.

Michael Leskinen

How that's consistent? 62% above peers but 60% of the audience doesn't own our stock. EPS growth not matter anymore?

Brandon Oglenski

Well, Mike, thank you again for coming down. Obviously, airlines do have pretty low valuations here, you believe the guidance of United and others. And I think not that investors don't like the sector, but just skeptical that cyclical earnings power won't go back down very quickly. You guys have laid out a pretty aggressive plan, very attractive guidance this year $10 to $12 in EPS versus a roughly $50 stock price. So how can you help us with -- what's

