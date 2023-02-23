Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference (Transcript)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Barclays Industrial Select Conference February 23, 2023 10:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Gitlin - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Julian Mitchell

Okay. We'll get going now with Carrier Global. It's my pleasure to introduce Dave Gitlin, Chairman and CEO; and also Samuel Pearlstein, Investor Relations. Dave will start off with a couple of prepared remarks, and then we'll go into questions.

Dave Gitlin

As you know, we just released our fourth quarter results a couple of weeks ago. We just demonstrated again that we do what we say we're going to do and deliver on our commitments. As we look ahead to 2023, I want to emphasize three themes. First is our confidence in continued and consistent and outsized growth, driven by a very purposeful shift to digitally enable life cycle solutions and leaning in to key secular trends.

On the first, on the aftermarket side, we are well on our way to increasing our aftermarket sales from about $5 billion last year to more than $7 billion in 2026. With our aftermarket growth rates increasing from historical levels prior to our spin at 1% to 3% per year to consistent double-digit aftermarket growth, which we see continuing. And it's really enabled by our two key digital platforms, Abound for buildings, links for cold chain. And what we're doing is providing our customers with sustainable and healthy outcomes throughout the life cycle of our product and service offerings. And all of that results in higher growth, higher margin, more sticky recurring revenues. On the secular trend side, our ESG focus is paramount as we continue to use our focus there to provide our customers with the ability to track and achieve their ESG objectives through differentiated technical and digital offerings.

