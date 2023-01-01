Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for a long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.
Baron Emerging Markets Fund gained 8.58% (Institutional Shares) during the final quarter of 2022.
While a global earnings contraction remains a possibility, we believe the combination of macroeconomic conditions, relative valuation, and relative earnings prospects warrant that forward-looking investors should begin to rebalance portfolios.
