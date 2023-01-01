Baron Emerging Markets Fund Q4 2022 Quarterly Letter

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.4K Followers

Summary

  • Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for a long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.
  • Baron Emerging Markets Fund gained 8.58% (Institutional Shares) during the final quarter of 2022.
  • While a global earnings contraction remains a possibility, we believe the combination of macroeconomic conditions, relative valuation, and relative earnings prospects warrant that forward-looking investors should begin to rebalance portfolios.

Display of stock exchange market quotes in China

hxdbzxy

View as PDF
December 31, 2022 Baron Emerging Markets Fund
15

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
12.4K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.

Additional disclosure: © Baron 2023 All rights reserved

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.