Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CROMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ruth Martin - Investor Relations

Don Clow - President and Chief Executive Officer

Clinton Keay - Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Mark Holly - Incoming Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Lorne Kalmar - Desjardins

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Crombie REIT Q4 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on February 23, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ruth Martin. Please go ahead.

Ruth Martin

Thank you. Good day, everyone and welcome to Crombie’s fourth quarter 2022 conference call and webcast. Thank you for joining us. This call is being recorded in live audio and is available on our website at www.crombie.ca. Slides to accompany today’s call are available on the Investors section of our website under Presentations and Events. On the call today are Don Clow, President and Chief Executive Officer and Clinton Keay, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements. As always, we want to caution you that such statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Please see our public filings, including our MD&A and annual information form for a discussion of these risk factors.

I will now turn the call over to Don who will begin our discussion with comments on Crombie’s overall strategy and outlook, along with a development update. Clinton will review Crombie’s operating fundamentals and then discuss our financial results, capital allocation and approach to funding. And Don will conclude with a few final remarks. Over to you, Don.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.