Quebecor Inc. (QBCRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 9:44 PM ETQuebecor Inc. (QBCRF), QBCAF, QBR.A:CA, QBR.B:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

Quebecor Inc. (OTCPK:QBCRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hugues Simard - Chief Financial Officer

Pierre Karl Peladeau - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins Bank

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Securities

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quebecor Inc.’s Financial Results for the 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call. I would like to introduce Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. Please go ahead.

Hugues Simard

Yes. Good morning, everyone and welcome to this Quebecor conference call. Joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and also the full year of 2022, of course, is Pierre Karl Peladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer. Anyone unable to attend the conference call will be able to listen to a recording by telephone or webcast. Access details are available on Quebecor’s website at www.quebecor.com. The recording will be available until April 25 of this year. I also want as usual to inform you that certain statements made on the call today maybe considered forward-looking and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in today’s press release and reports filed by the corporation with regulatory authorities.

Let me now turn the floor to Pierre Karl.

Pierre Karl Peladeau

Merci, Hugues and hi everyone. So I would like to start by reiterating our strong commitment to getting the Freedom Mobile acquisition done. As soon as I said, Canada, the industry departments completes its review and give us the authorization to proceed. Our plans are drawn and we are ready to go, ready to create real lasting competitive

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.