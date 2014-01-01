LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The market is replete with opportunity; I’m feeling spoiled by choice. From FAANGs to large-caps to unknown small-caps, quality businesses are on sale. For those with a long-term view I think the chances of multiplying capital on an investment have increased while the risk required to do so has decreased. I’m not confident the indexes will return anything special, but I’m finding some high-quality companies at very desirable valuations.

Here are my criteria: I would like to hold for at least the medium-term (3-5 years) and for many companies on this list I would prefer to hold indefinitely and let compounding do its job. I prefer businesses with high returns on capital, insider-owned and (competently) operated, with clear growth opportunities in sales, free cash flow and margins. In the current market, where the direction of interest rates is not clear, companies with strong balance sheets are preferred, as a high amount of debt could become onerous in the years ahead. Lastly, being able to buy a company with all these attributes for less than its intrinsic value is very desirable. Not all the companies I’ve chosen meet all these criteria, but they meet enough.

This article, Part One, focuses on “Home Stocks” and while Part Two will focus on “Investment Property Stocks.” Home Stocks are those I’d be happy to own indefinitely, in the same way I’d be comfortable to live in my house forever, letting its value compound. Investment Property Stocks are those I would not want to live in indefinitely, but plan to sell at some point in the future when it is advantageous to do so.

Here are what I’ve found.

Home Stocks

Brookfield (BN) (BAM)

The first company on the list is Brookfield, a global alternative asset owner, developer, and manager. I wrote about it here. It has a few tickers on the market, but I like the Corporation (BN), an asset-heavy branch that owns a piece of everything Brookfield does, and the Asset Manager (BAM), an asset-light branch of Brookfield through which institutional investors’ money is invested for fees. The company is blue-chip, founder-led and insider-owned, and has compounded at nearly 20% for the last twenty years. It doesn’t appear to be slowing, as they have reached a scale that has few competitors and big clients, like pension funds. It also benefits from the secular trend of institutional investors moving from traditional assets, like stocks and bonds, to alternative (or real) assets, like economic infrastructure, real-estate, and renewable power.

Global asset allocation - as we can see investors are very underweight alternatives (Numbers from Wikipedia and chart by Author)

In terms of downside, interest rates are the risk to watch. If rates go up, so do bond yields. Brookfield’s funds have high yields (8-10% after fees), but if the risk-free rate were to increase enough to be competitive with that yield, then the Brookfield thesis is broken.

Higher rates also make leverage more expensive, which Brookfield uses some of to finance acquisitions. A higher cost of capital reduces returns. It also reduces fair values, especially of real-estate, which Brookfield owns a considerable amount of. This would make Brookfield’s assets worth less on paper and fundraising more difficult. The key is anything that reduces assets under management (AUM) growth, reduces Brookfield’s desirability as an investment.

Countering this is the fact that while rates are much higher than they have been, they are still relatively low from a historical perspective. Additionally, Brookfield has succeeded through cycles, otherwise it wouldn’t be where it is now. Furthermore, the assets it owns and manages are unique and essential, like telecom towers and pipelines, meaning it is insulated from some economic turbulence. Both tickers are fine, but BN often trades at a discount to NAV as it is difficult to value, while BAM I expect will often trade at or above fair value, as it is a much simpler stock to value and understand, in addition to growing faster and paying a higher dividend. Either way, an investment in Brookfield is like an investment in a home.

The possibility of a transformative acquisition also exists and has been hinted at, perhaps a merger between Brookfield and another alternative asset manager. This is a speculative but interesting reason to own Brookfield. Below are the possible returns for the two stocks:

Both stocks are decent bets on Brookfield continuing to compound (Author's Table)

BN is considerably undervalued right now (and buying back stock), while BAM is fairly valued. Both have the potential to double an investor’s money over the next 5 years, and potentially compound for much longer than that. If BN manages to trade at net asset value (NAV), it will likely outperform BAM, but BAMs future growth is much more transparent and predictable. Both are good Home Stocks and I own both with no plans on selling.

Dream Unlimited Corp (OTCPK:DRUNF) (DRM:CA)

A second related stock is Dream Unlimited Corp. Dream is like Brookfield in a lot of ways, in that it owns and develops real assets, and has a fast-growing asset management arm. The difference lies in the facts that Dream is significantly smaller ($1.3B market-cap vs $72B) and focused on Canadian real-estate almost exclusively, as opposed to global alternatives broadly. Dream is a more focused play on real-estate with much more room for compounding as it is smaller, but more volatility for the same reason.

Dream is 45% owned by long-time CEO Michael Cooper, who has been in the real-estate business since 1986, been through many cycles, and produced amazing returns. Dream, since becoming a public company in 2014, has compounded book value at 18%, and NAV by even more. Blackstone, the real-estate behemoth, bought Dream’s Global REIT in 2019 at the price of its NAV, and GIC recently partnered with Dream to acquire Summit Industrial REIT. Both these events signify that large institutional players trust Dream and recognize it as a top-quality asset owner, developer, and manager.

Dream Unlimited has compounded book value consistently. NAV even more, as assets are recorded at cost, so the more assets appreciate the less book value reflects their value (Dream Unlimited FY2022 Earnings Report)

Like Brookfield, higher interest rates are not kind to Dream, as it uses mortgages for most of its properties and lines of credit for their maintenance and construction. That said, debt is only 40% of equity value, and less of NAV, so it is not over-leveraged. If rates were to rise materially from here, it would be quite negative, but the Bank of Canada recently paused rate hikes, citing high consumer debt (mostly in mortgages) as a concern if rates were to go higher. The Bank of Canada has stopped, at least for now, to be a headwind for Dream, but the stock continues to languish.

Dream also has a relatively large exposure to offices, which are a difficult sell to investors due to their reliance on a strong economy for corporate tenants to fill them and work-from-home trends. My view is that eventually work-from-home will end up as some sort of hybrid at best, as the person who can be productive at home is rare, and macroeconomic conditions will recover. It’s also the case that Dream’s offices are almost all in downtown Toronto, a desirable place for businesses, meaning their vacancy rates will likely stay low. Furthermore, Dream’s exposure to offices is decreasing; offices make up 30% of NAV as of their most recent earnings report, while they are increasing exposure to more stable sectors like industrial and residential real-estate.

Increasing interest rates and office real-estate exposure are causing investors to be bearish on the stock, but both these factors are diminishing in intensity, and not as negative as they appear. Rate stability is what Dream (and Brookfield Corp for that matter) need, which has happened in Canada and is close in the US. Until then though, investors will likely lack conviction on this compounder. As a result, we can purchase Dream stock at historically low prices, around 75% of book value and around 50% of NAV. If you could buy a $1M house for $500K, would you? I would.

Management's estimation of Net Asset Value (Dream Unlimited Investor Presentation - Q3 2022)

Here are some plausible outcomes if Dream were to compound book at 15% and NAV at 18% for the next five years:

Dream looks to be a double at minimum, and much more than that if the market starts to value it closer to NAV, which will be growing faster than book now as the asset manager adds value but not equity (Table by Author)

Though it does face some risks, Dream Unlimited has significant return potential if it can continue to simply compound at a reasonable pace. This seems likely as it has a significant development pipeline, a quickly growing asset management business that isn't counted in book value, and plenty of liquidity to take advantage of new opportunities. It’s also aggressively buying back stock at a discount to fair value. It looks to be doubling investor’s capital, at a minimum, over the next five years, with much higher potential if rates were to stabilize and market sentiment were to turn bullish, as it inevitably will at some point.

To put it into perspective, you can buy Dream at 2014 prices, except with an equity value that has quadrupled since then, the NAV even more so.

Dream is trading at a pretty large discount to book, about as low as it ever has, despite non-equity assets, like the asset manager, making up more of its value (Numbers from Seeking Alpha, chart by Author)

Sooner or later the price will catch up to the value, measured by book value or NAV, and the present moment is providing a great opportunity to take advantage and buy a Home Stock at prices far below its value. I’m doing so.

A third company to own like a home, and I have written about, is Topicus, a spin-off from the well-known compounder Constellation Software. Like its parent, of which it is still a part, Topicus acquires small vertical market software companies, which are frequently very profitable, fairly or undervalued, and fill specific defensive niches. Unlike Constellation, Topicus is much smaller, Europe-focused, and expects to have more organic growth. All these are advantages.

Being smaller, Topicus won’t need as large or as many deals to grow quickly, enabling compounding. Furthermore, Europe is a market ripe for consolidation, as it lags North America in software uptake and is considerably fragmented. Having more organic growth is also significant as this means Topicus will likely garner higher multiples paid on earnings, as investors tend to be skeptical of growth-by-acquisition business models, even proven ones. Matching Constellation’s exceptional returns will be very difficult, but Topicus could come close.

Constellation Software's return vs the S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

Additionally, the culture of Constellation is unique and possibly underappreciated, with massive decentralization of responsibility and constant learning as foundational values. Founder, CEO and 5th largest shareholder, Mark Leonard, has commissioned studies of the organization to try to improve it and demonstrates significant humility and learning in his shareholder letters (which are of similar quality to Buffett’s).

Leonard’s influence and Constellation’s culture is exemplified in its bonus policy. Managers are awarded bonuses based on return on invested capital plus organic growth of sales, meaning they are incentivized to make decisions that grow the company profitably (i.e. add value), as opposed to options that incentivize managers to grow the stock price. These bonuses are paid out in cash, not stock (to avoid dilution), most of which is earmarked to be used in the purchase of company stock on the open market and held for at least 3-5 years, creating significant insider ownership. Topicus has a proven business model, in an attractive market with a unique corporate culture that will drive success, like its parent Constellation Software.

The main concern for Topicus is the lack of transparency, they don’t even have an investor presentation and their financials are rather vague. This is intentional however, CEO Leonard even stopped writing yearly letters as Constellation felt that the letters were helping competitors. To some extent, owning Topicus is simply trusting the company and its track record of its parent, as very little information is available relative to most companies. It also trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange with low liquidity. Both these factors can turn off investors because low liquidity and not trading on a major exchange are generally reliable red flags. With Topicus however, the TSXV just has fewer fees while low liquidity is maintained because most people don’t sell stock and Topicus/Constellation never dilutes shareholders. In this case these red flags are green lights.

Valuation-wise, Topicus, like Constellation, can be difficult to find an entry point, as it often trades at a premium. This is only because most financial models keep their timelines conservative, usually within 5 years. I expect Topicus will compound much longer than that, meaning the premium is warranted. For example, Topicus is about the same size and price Constellation was 10 years ago. At around 20-25x cash flow Constellation appeared expensive, but nonetheless returned 15x over the next 10 years.

Constellation returned 15x since it was the size of Topicus, despite trading at around 20-25x operating cash flow (Seeking Alpha)

Topicus can be hard to buy because of the unavailability of information and seemingly expensive valuation, but it may be more lucrative over the long term than stocks that appear discounted. Great stocks spend the majority of their time at all-time highs, by definition. This should attract investors rather than dissuade them. Topicus will likely reward its long-term shareholders and is thus a Home Stock I don’t plan on selling, ever.

Recently, Constellation announced another spin-off, the Lumine Group, which will begin trading publicly March 24th. I plan to take a close look at that one, as it could be another Home Stock, and hope it is misunderstood enough for me to find an entry point at around 20x operating cash flow, the lowest Constellation and Topicus have ever traded.

SSC Security Services Corp (OTCQX:SECUF) (SECU:CA)

The last “Home Stock” is under-the-radar small-cap, SSC Security Services Corp. I wrote about it here. After closing an acquisition in 2021 that tripled the size of their security operation, SSC became a ~$60M market-cap security services provider, dealing mainly in manned guarding, but with some electronic surveillance and cyber security. Management owns almost 40% of the outstanding shares and have a long history owning and operating high-quality security businesses (the first was sold to security giant Securitas), in addition to a variety of other successful enterprises, like farmland arbitrage and canola royalty streaming. They plan to grow the security business through tuck-in acquisitions of mom-and-pop security operations and organic growth.

In the most recent quarter organic growth was 5.7% quarter over quarter and margins expanded, making this seemingly defensive business appear a growth stock. That was a delightful surprise but not the primary reason I own it.

The balance sheet is the catalyst for this stock. With zero debt and fully 50% of its market cap in cash or near-cash, the company has significant optionality going forward. The way this is possible is because working capital will be reduced drastically when the acquisition is integrated fully, SSC still owns land from its canola/farmland businesses that it is in the process of selling, in addition to sitting on $11M of cash. Combining competent owner-operators, balance sheet optionality, and defensive growth of sales and margins, SECU looks to be a very quality company.

SSC's balance sheet makes its market capitalization deceiving (Numbers from SSC Investor Presentation, table by Author)

When we consider the valuation, SSC becomes very attractive. Great companies grow shareholder value, but when we can capture some multiple expansion as well, great returns are made. This is the case for SSC. If we were to subtract cash and near-cash from the market cap to arrive at the value the market is placing on the security business itself, we find that SECU trades at around 4x EBITDA. Peers in the security space trade around 8-10x while corporate service stocks trade around 12x. SSC itself makes acquisitions at 4-6x EBITDA. As such, it makes sense that management is buying back a significant amount of stock in the open market. As SSC’s cash moves up the balance sheet, the security operations get streamlined, and growth continues, SECU’s valuation will go up with it. Investors will benefit.

SECU is considerably undervalued, especially when we take into account the fact they grew at 5.7% Q/Q recently, when I had modeled that for the entire year (Author's Calculation)

Given the defensive nature of the business and SSC’s balance sheet, risk is not high, despite being a small-cap. The main concern with SECU is investor awareness. Because the business recently transitioned to a pure-play security company and trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange, few investors are aware SECU exists, let alone know that 50% of its market cap in cash or near-cash. SSC has begun working on this, hiring a firm that specializes in financial marketing to institutional investors. Additionally, SECU’s financials are also becoming less obscured by legacy operations, meaning the value present will become increasingly apparent. Awareness and transparency are building, but don’t expect this to be an overnight multi-bagger.

Conclusion:

Brookfield, the Corporation (BN) and/or the Asset Manager (BAM), Dream Unlimited Corp (DRM)(OTCPK:DRUNF), Constellation Software’s spin-off Topicus (TOI) (OTCPK:TOITF), and SSC Security Services Corp (SECU) (OTCQX:SECUF) are excellent Home Stocks. Like a home, I feel comfortable owning them and holding them for long periods of time while I let them compound at high rates of return.

They are all insider-owned, competently managed, growing sales and free cash flow, and most are available at attractive prices in the current market, so much so that shares are being repurchased. I expect to benefit from the quality of the businesses compounding shareholder value and, for Dream, BN and SECU, multiple expansion in the future.

Below are my estimations of fair value and return potential for each stock mentioned. As readers will see, I have high expectations:

As a whole, I expect at least 80% to 100% from this basket of stocks over the next 5 years, with the possibility of much more. (Author's Calculations)

Dream has the highest potential, but is also the most susceptible to external factors, namely interest rates reducing fair value of and demand for its properties. SSC is a close second, probably because it relies on management's execution to extract value from its balance sheet, though I have confidence they will be given their wealth of experience. Brookfield and Topicus are more predictable and therefore have a less diverse array of return potential. That said, for all these stocks, I am a very happy owner at current prices and don't plan to sell.

There isn't enough information in this article to make an informed investment decision, but it might be a good starting place, and a resource readers can use to compare their own conclusions. Please let me know in the comments your thoughts and observations. Dissenting opinions especially, I would love to hear.

In Part Two we will cover “Investment Property Stocks,” stocks where I see opportunity but will likely not own indefinitely; I am simply looking for chances to multiply capital. They are Nuvei (NVEI), Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN), Reitmans (RET.A)(OTCPK:RTMAF) and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). I see significant upside in all these securities with very favorable risk/reward profiles at current prices.

I hope this article was helpful and I’ll see you in the next one!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.