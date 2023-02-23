Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:MXCHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerardo Lozoya - IR

Sameer Bharadwaj - CEO

James Kelly - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nikolaj Lippmann - Morgan Stanley

Hernán Kisluk - MetLife

Andres Cardona - Citigroup

Frank McGann - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Regina Carrillo - GBM

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Orbia's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gerardo Lozoya, Orbia's Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead, sir.

Gerardo Lozoya

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Orbia's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate your time and participation today. Joining me today are Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO; and Jim Kelly, CFO.

Before we continue, a friendly reminder that some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current view of our business, and actual future results may differ materially. Today's call should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and in our most recent Bolsa Mexicana de Valores report. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Sameer.

Sameer Bharadwaj

Thank you, Gerardo, and good morning, everyone. In our present environment of macroeconomic uncertainty, Orbia is in a solid position because of our 2022 performance and strong balance sheet. In difficult times, the value of our essential solutions that support resource security, infrastructure resilience, connectivity, energy efficiency and well-being is magnified.

It is especially important that on today's earnings call, I first take the opportunity to thank our 23,000 employees for their ownership and ingenuity in showing up for our global

