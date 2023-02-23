MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Gutierrez - Head, PR Practice and SVP, Dresner Corporate Services, Inc.

Richard Swartz - President, CEO & Director

Betty Johnson - SVP & CFO

Tod Cooper - SVP & COO, Transmission and Distribution

Jeffrey Waneka - SVP & COO, Commercial & Industrial

Conference Call Participants

Justin Hauke - Robert W. Baird

Alexander Dwyer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brian Russo - Sidoti & Company

Noelle Dilts - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Jonathan Braatz - Kansas City Capital Associates

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the MYR Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the conference over to David Gutierrez of Dresner Corporate Services. Please go ahead, David.

David Gutierrez

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the MYR Group conference call to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year results for 2022, which were reported yesterday.

Joining us on today's call are Rick Swartz, President and Chief Executive Officer; Betty Johnson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Tod Cooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MYR Group's Transmission and Distribution segment; and Jeff Waneka, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MYR Group's Commercial and Industrial segment.

If you did not receive yesterday's press release, please contact Dresner Corporate Services at 312-726-3600, and we will send you a copy. Or go to the MYR Group website, where a copy is available under the Investor Relations tab. Also, a webcast replay of today's call will be available for 7 days on the Investors page of the MYR Group website at myrgroup.com.

