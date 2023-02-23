Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 10:02 PM ETYunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ:CTIB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jana Schwan - COO

Frank Cesario - CEO, Acting CFO, Corporate Secretary & Director

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Hamilton - Analyst

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Yunhong CTI Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This conference is being recorded today, February 23 of 2023. The earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued after the close of market on Wednesday, February 22.

On the call today is Yunhong CTI's Chief Executive Officer, Frank Cesario; as well as Chief Operating Officer, Jana Schwan. Before we begin, we want to note that you should read the full forward-looking statements in the company's earnings press release. During today's call, management will make certain predictive statements that reflect its current views about future performance and financial results. The company bases these statements and certain assumptions and expectations on future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

The company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, lists some of the most important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from its predictions. Please also note that the company's earnings press release make reference to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. The company views adjusted EBITDA as an operating performance measure. And as such, the company believes that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income or loss. For further information, please refer to the earnings press release and the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Frank Cesario, Chief Executive Officer of Yunhong CTI. Sir, please go ahead.

Frank Cesario

Thank you, Ali. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.