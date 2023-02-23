EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 10:02 PM ETEMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Blake Mueller - FTI Consulting

Kevin Matz - EVP, Shared Services

Anthony Guzzi - Chairman, President & CEO

Mark Pompa - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Noelle Dilts - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis & Company

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EMCOR Group Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

Mr. Blake Mueller with FTI Consulting, you may begin.

Blake Mueller

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the EMCOR Group conference call. We are here today to discuss the company's 2022 fourth quarter results, which were reported this morning.

I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President of Shared Services, who will introduce management. Kevin, please go ahead.

Kevin Matz

Thank you, Blake, and good morning, everyone. And as always, thank you for your interest in EMCOR, and welcome to our earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2022.

For those of you who are accessing the call via the Internet and our website, welcome to you as well, and hopefully, you are at beginning of a slide presentation that will accompany our remarks today. We are on Slide 2.

This presentation and discussion contains forward-looking statements and may contain certain non-GAAP financial information. Page 2 describes in detail the forward-looking statements and the non-GAAP financial information disclosures. I encourage everyone to review both disclosures in conjunction with our discussion and accompanying slides.

Slide 3 has the executives who are with me to discuss the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.