HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 25, 2023 10:02 PM ETHOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF)
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
134.72K Followers

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:HOCFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Pinkney - Head, Corporate Strategy

Juan Santamaria - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Victor Acitores - Societe Generale

Luis Prieto - Kepler Cheuvreux

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas Exane

Augustin Cendre - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Graham Hunt - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the HOCHTEIF Full Year 2022 Results Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Pinkney. Please go ahead.

Michael Pinkney

Good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining this HOCHTIEF '22 results call. I'm Michael Pinkney, Head of Corporate Strategy, and I'm here with our CEO, Juan Santamaria; our CFO, Peter Sassenfeld as well as our Head of Capital Markets, Tobias Loskamp and other colleagues from the senior management team at HOCHTIEF.

We are, of course, as always, looking forward to your questions. But to kick off, our CEO will run us through the key aspects of our performance during the last year. Juan, all yours.

Juan Santamaria

Thank you, Mike and team and good afternoon to everyone, and thanks for joining us today. HOCHTIEF delivered a robust performance in 2022, notwithstanding the challenges of the current macroeconomic environment. Solid growth in revenues and profits was accompanied by an outstanding cash flow performance and a further expansion of our order book, particularly in high-tech infrastructure. HOCHTIEF also achieved a substantial simplification of the group's corporate structure, following the successful buyout of the minorities of our Australian subsidiary, CIMIC.

And now moving on to the numbers. Sales increased by 23% in 2022 to EUR 26.2 billion and were 12% higher in FX-adjusted terms. Operational net profit rose by 15% to

