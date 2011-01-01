strathroy/iStock via Getty Images

I may tend toward more conservative investments in 2023, given the risks. However, I am always interested in new and emerging areas that have the potential to solve major problems. Depression, addiction, and other mental health issues have reached a crescendo in our country. It seems that psychedelic compounds may provide part of the solution. As a millennial, I am very conscious of my generation's proclivities, and increasingly this area is being singled out as one of promise. Millennials are now the largest and will one day be the richest generation after inheriting trillions from their predecessors, so the mere fact that they are interested in this space is enough reason to pique the interest of investors looking for transformational trends.

Psychedelics (as represented by (NYSEARCA:PSIL)) are too often known, in the United States at least, more for their history of being socially disruptive than their potential medicinal properties. The powerful experience these compounds induce has led to prohibitions by authorities in various places at various times. However, in many cultures, they have been central to spiritual and medicinal rituals for centuries. The relatively recent infamy set back legitimate research into the compounds for decades.

In the crazed investing environment of 2021, these names really soared. Many folks are excited about the prospect of a sea change in how these substances are treated in the United States, but that doesn't mean you should blindly invest in any company. Indeed, the incredibly high risk of this nascent area makes it unsuitable for many investing doctrines. Still, the disruptive potential will always surely attract those willing to brave the considerable risks.

The “psychedelic renaissance” has begun in earnest, though, and excitement is rising. But be aware that these companies are money pits unless they get government approval to take their would-be products to market. The process is not only incredibly time-consuming but highly subject to risks and curve balls that make it a high-stakes game of “bankruptcy dodgeball.” This is why Biotech stocks can be called “lotto tickets” pejoratively on Wall Street.

Visual Capitalist

Still, over the last two decades, there has been increasing evidence from research and even advanced clinical trials that suggest there is real potential for these compounds to majorly improve the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other ailments. The market for psychedelics will likely grow significantly going forward, and bipartisan support for their advancement suggests current obstacles to the industry are starting to subside.

MJbizdaily.com

So, it is an exciting time for the emerging psychedelic field. There is an entire industry sprouting up: from the supply, manufacturing, and intellectual property side to clinical retreats, facilities, telemedicine, and other downstream services at the other end of the supply chain. Some firms want to engineer compounds with less psychoactive effects to reach a larger market.

It is essential to remember that the bulk of resources invested and of market-cap of publicly traded psychedelic firms are constituted by those taking a biotechnology approach. This means they must scale one of the highest barriers of all commercial processes, the brutal gauntlet of FDA approval. Understanding how far any given psychedelic company is in this process is crucial to understanding its potential as an investment.

FDA Approval Process: Timeline and Effect on Valuation

Much of the research is very promising, and a burgeoning interest from venture capital firms suggests these socially disruptive compounds could also prove commercially disruptive. However, this nascent industry also faces extensive risks. There needs to be more straightforward legal, regulatory, and treatment frameworks for the provision of future drugs to more clearly understand their economic potential. Right now, it’s tough to project market size with an inconsistent patchwork of legality across states, for instance.

Optum

Many compounds are still prohibited by Federal law, despite progress in states dialing back restrictions. As you can see above, FDA approval for pharmaceuticals, let alone those with a social stigma, is a daunting task. It also has high attrition rates. In the best-case scenario, drugs can take nearly nine years from initial research to bring a product to market. If a product gets to market, the firm will likely only have ten years to profit from the research before generics.

One bird in the hand is as good as two in the bush. This idiom is at the center of stock market valuation. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the most time-tested and widely used stock valuation method. This is valuing any company based on this idiom. A dollar today is worth more than one promised tomorrow. However, there are no current earnings with many biotech firms and all psychedelic firms. So tomorrow’s prospects are all we have to go by.

US Department of Health and Human Services

So, to value the potential for a biopharmaceutical solution, we use the chances it will move on from milestone to milestone in the FDA’s arduous approval process. Each pipeline a company has, or individual drug approval process, is added together after having future cash flows discounted to their appropriate success rate based on the stage of each pipeline.

The company is the sum of its drug pipeline's projected future cash flows. As the company moves forward in critical approval milestones, its valuation expands since the probability of future cashflows becomes more probable. This is a critical distinguishing factor that must be considered by investors and is the primary reason why these stocks are considered speculative.

Unlike most other public companies that have their quarterly earnings reports as a primary catalyst for price movement, biotech psychedelic stocks have their prospects for FDA approval and advancement through the process as a primary catalyst. However, since they have no earnings, they are also susceptible to tightening financial conditions, like those that occurred over much of the last year.

Biotechnology Innovation Association

This makes the Likelihood of Approval (LoA) one of the most important things to know when assessing the value of any stock subject to FDA approval to get to market. The most challenging hurdle is from Phase II to Phase III. There are currently twenty-eight compounds in Phase II trials. Using the rates from 2011-2020 would mean only eight would make it to Phase III.

How Does FDA Approval Impact Timelines for Psychedelic Firms?

Here’s the truly incredible part, though. Sometimes, even if everything is done correctly in the drug development process, the market projections might turn out to be wrong. Something can interfere with patient adoption. Even the entrenched Big Pharma guys can mess this up. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) launched an anti-depressant derived from Ketamine called Spravato.

This landmark approval in 2019 was a big win for those who wanted to see psychedelics make their way into the mainstream. However, both the high cost of the drug and the strict conditions that the FDA required for administration contributed to lackluster sales far below expectations. It’s also important to note that most conditions for which psychedelics are in trials for are not acutely life-threatening. If history is an indicator, this would mean lower-than-average LoA.

PharmaExec.com

Most of the scrappy start-ups, as well-funded as some may be, have never successfully brought a drug to successfully. This also plays into why management is such an essential factor for these firms. It’s clearly an advantage to have executives who have successfully navigated this process in the past.

As you can see, the process is fraught with risk, and the cost to take a drug to market is well over $2 billion dollars. There’s a lot that can happen, though, that can make a firm fail well before they get into large-population clinical trials. So far, only three psychedelic molecules have made it to Phase III trials.

PsychedelicAlpha.com

As Johnson & Johnson’s experience indicates, there can be problems that arise outside the scope of the approval process in the after-market. One emerging problem that is gaining awareness as compounds ponderously make their way through the FDA pipeline is that, like Spravato, many approved therapies will likely need trained therapists to administer them. Well, there’s already a shortage of therapists that accept insurance and an even bigger one of therapists trained in providing psychedelic therapy.

Details About the PSIL ETF

We feel that our active management and specialized approach can potentially help investors capture the early growth potential of psychedelics and its prominent promise on therapeutics and medical fields. Dan Ahrens, PSIL Chief Operating Officer

The one-year performance of this ETF should alert investors to the very high risk involved with this space. The ETF also has a current AUM of around $7 million, and therefore it doesn't have great liquidity marks either. However, increasing attention is coming to this space. It has a lot of high-profile endorsers, and the promising results from treating veterans give the area some support in Congress that could go a long way into helping pave the way for a more certain commercial future.

Seeking Alpha

Of course, given the risks we've mentioned above, even the "shotgun approach" to using an ETF to invest in this space isn't guaranteed. However, it is certainly a lower risk than throwing your eggs into one basket. If you are a Doctor or biological researcher who is familiar with the chemistry and FDA approval process, you might have a horse you like more than the others. However, if you're not analyzing at the level of a trained and highly educated professional, the odds are that most of the drivers that affect approval from milestone to the milestone will be quite outside of your bailiwick.

Bloomberg & Advisor Shares

Of course, given the early stages of progress in the field of psychedelics, pretty much all the companies are small caps unless you count Johnson & Johnson. Small caps are inherently more risky than larger, more established companies. The top holdings of the ETF are below:

AdvisorShares.com/etfs/psil/

When you factor in the additional risk of FDA approval, you can see why this is such a high-risk area of the market. So, please invest with caution and don't over-allocate to this area. I would say even the most fervent enthusiast should keep no more than 5% of their portfolio invested in psychedelic stocks. Again, any money you invest in this area should be considered speculative, given the lack of cash flows.

AdvisorShares.com/etfs/psil

One thing to consider is that this is an actively managed ETF. There is a strength in this approach because it enables the fund to allocate based on what is succeeding instead of merely based on market cap. So, if there's a more promising company that has greater promise within the bounds of the prospectus, the fund can over allocate this name. If it does so in a way that reflects eventual approval and cashflows, it will outperform passive ETFs. Of course, the downside to such an approach is the higher fees, as you can see above.

You can see below that there are consequences and risks associated with having such a low AUM. Nonetheless, I think that increasing public visibility into this area and a general thawing of antipathy toward the compounds means the AUM has a good chance of growing significantly from where it is today.

Millennials are a pretty receptive audience to this industry, and they are inheriting and will continue to inherit a lot of money. Still, remember that stock investing is similar to a pari-mutuel betting system (horse racing). In horse racing, as in stocks, you need some "dark horses" to maximize gains. I think the increasing momentum of positive developments in this nascent sector is promising enough to garner a small investment. Still, I also want to stress this ETF should never constitute a large portion of your total investments. Consider it a dark horse.

Seeking Alpha

This ETF will be EXTREMELY VOLATILE. One of the biggest drivers will be financial conditions, so it will likely be tough sledding in this ETF for a while until the market can see through to a world where the Fed will be easing financial conditions. Since there are no fundamental cash flows anchoring the valuation, this ETF can really enjoy some strong gains when "risk on" sentiment is pervasive. Invest in this ETF very carefully for your own sake! Remember, FDA approval is a process that averages a decade, so if you're an investor who believes in the space, please be prepared to hold for a LONG TIME!

Conclusion

While there are significant risks to investing in psychedelic stocks that reflect the arduous process companies must endure in order to achieve success, it does not mean all companies will fail. While the FDA process is long, there are expedited processes that can significantly cut down on drug development time and costs. In fact, in the ever-sought-after “breakthrough status,” the FDA’s senior officials personally advise your process to maximize chances.

Advisor Shares

Still, I believe the smartest and least risky way to invest in this area is to use an ETF. The active approach of PSIL is well worth the additional cost and fees, in my opinion. Charlie Munger famously compared investing to Horse Racing. I always like to have a few "dark horses," or high-risk bets, to help give my portfolio upside in the event of short squeezes or unanticipated pleasant surprises. This area is a great way to get a dark horse in the mix, but remember, the dark horse is meant to complement the bulk of your much safer investments. Investing in this area alone, without the support of a lower-risk portfolio, makes a lot less sense.

Amazingly, the FDA has granted breakthrough status to psilocybin has been granted the cherished status twice. (7) There is a core of providers, physicians, and researchers who are advancing these powerful compounds and pushing conceptions as to how they can be deployed to improve patient outcomes and, potentially, even the increasingly inefficient healthcare system itself. There is increasing evidence that psychedelics may be a useful treatment for addiction, particularly in opioids.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.