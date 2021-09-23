Extreme Media

Introduction

For the past year, Prometheus Biosciences' (NASDAQ: RXDX) stock price has risen by 181.14%, with a 225.04% increase from December 6, 2022, to December 8, 2022, reflecting strong growth results and prospects from its ARTEMIS-UC Phase 2 and APOLLO-CD Phase 2a studies on PRA023. We believe that the company’s products' strength will further supply revenue in the foreseeable future, and we noticed that its valuation currently presents a significant upside potential.

Company Financials Overview

RXDX deals in therapeutic antibodies of immune-mediated disease for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), used to treat ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD). RXDX sourced their Q1-Q3 income and business from the therapeutic and diagnostic products of iBD antibodies PR600, PR300, and more. RXDX’s research and development facilities are located in San Diego, California.

From Q1-3 in 2021 to Q1-3 2022 RXDX’s revenue increased, but so did the total losses. Over these nine-month periods, revenue increased from $2,092,000 in 2021 to $6,156,000 in 2022, marking a 194.26% increase. RXDX increased investment into research and development by 133.33%, which contributed to a 70.86% loss increase.

Tailwinds

PRA023’s release

With current medication for UC and CD needing numerous treatments, doctors can only reduce inflammation in the intestines, not solve the ultimate problem. Furthermore, the tests conducted on PRA023 detail the limited side effects of the antibody: "PRA023 was well tolerated in the APOLLO-CD study. There were no treatment-emergent serious adverse events (SAE), adverse events (AE) leading to discontinuation, or severe AEs assessed as related to PRA023 by the investigator. There were no opportunistic infections or infusion reactions reported”. Current CD and UC treatments from competitors such as Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, and Delzicol, all include numerous potential harmful side effects, such as heartburn, intense pain, bone mass loss, high blood pressure and glucose abundance, and pancreatitis, among others. The scarcity of SAEs or AEs is considered a medical breakthrough, elevating the future use of Prometheus Bioscience’s products. Overall, RXDX’s business is only slated to increase with RXDX capitalizing on an untapped sector.

PRA023, the antibody related to the 225.04% increase in RXDX’s stock price, has received “clinical proof of concept in CD and remarkable efficacy for the treatment of UC” as a result of Phase 2 and 2a trials conducted in December of 2022. With 49.1% of patients achieving clinical remission for Crohn’s Disease, compared to 16% in the past, Prometheus Biosciences has plans to expand and advance PRA023 into pivotal development in 2023. As mentioned above, PRA023 is a medical breakthrough, with minimal potential side effects. The novelty of this antibody is an estimated revenue source of $2 billion for ulcerative colitis alone. As seen by the December 6-8 RXDX stock price surge, investors and medical professionals already have expectations for the monoclonal antibody, which will only escalate pending the next PRA023 announcement in Q2 2023.

High Demand for inflammatory Bowel Disease antibodies

In the United States alone, there are 600,000 to 900,000 patients who are in need of treatment for ulcerative colitis and 3 million affected patients with Crohn’s Disease. With no other current cure for iBD-related diseases, RXDX’s PRA023 antibody would be the initiatory remedy to a growing medical sector of 4 million patients. Since there is currently no cure, leading to Prometheus Biosciences obtaining a dominant market share in IBD-related treatment pending the release of PRA023, ensuring long-term growth prospects in the region and for the company as a whole.

Risk

Global Recession Fears

With the industry consensus that some form of a recession awaits in this year, the risks to RXDX are significant, as a recession in the United States would inherently trigger a decline in the medical and pharmaceutical industry. In the midst of a recession, patients are unlikely to purchase the new antibody and would postpone medical treatments which are nonessential. Under recessions, citizens tend to navigate towards reliable drugs, compared to a company like Prometheus Bioscience with a newly released PRA023 antibody.

Volatile Entry Prices

As seen through past monoclonal antibody treatments, the price range for medication such as PRA023 varies tremendously. Numbers in the $5,000-$50,000 range have been projected, with Prometheus Biosciences declining to forecast an estimated projection. Given that RXDX runs at a loss, analysts speculate the entry price to be around 3 times higher in the prior years than what the treatment will be in the following period. In order to recuperate the research and development costs, RXDX may list the initial asking price much higher than patients and insurance are willing to cover.

Stock Valuation

The PS Ratio collapsed in early 2022 reflecting a severe downturn in price after a drop in investor confidence. However, recent green-flags which led to spikes in both Price and PS Ratios have returned the PS Ratio to its pre-collapse trend suggesting a reasonable, albeit not bargain-bin valuation.

Of the 11 analysts tracked by Yahoo Finance, the average price target is $149.73, with a low of $114 and a high of $185. In just the last few months, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse have all reiterated their buy ratings, projecting a 26% increase and a 48% increase respectively.

Conclusion

Overall, RXDX benefits from multiple strong tailwinds which paint a promising picture for the company. Even with the risks accounted for, RXDX stock is trading at an attractive enough valuation to warrant investors' interests.