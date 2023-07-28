Olemedia

This is my introductory article on Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR). It is developing a handful of disparate therapies including one awaiting an FDA decision and another closing out its pivotal trial.

Citius acquired a license to I/ONTAK in 09/2021 and now awaits an FDA decision on its PDUFA.

Back in 1999 ONTAK (E7777), an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”). In 2014, it was withdrawn from the market.

I/ONTAK is an improved formulation of ONTAK. In 09/2021 Citius negotiated a deal with Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) for an exclusive license to acquire I/ONTAK. A year on, in 09/2022, Citius filed its BLA for I/ONTAK in treatment of CTCL. In its release announcing the FDA's acceptance of its BLA Citius reported:

I/ONTAK is a ... a purified version of denileukin diftitox, ... a reformulation of previously FDA-approved oncology treatment ONTAK. ONTAK was marketed in the U.S. from 1999 to 2014, when it was voluntarily withdrawn from the market. Manufacturing improvements resulted in a new formulation which maintains the same amino acid sequence but features improved purity and bioactivity. The new formulation received regulatory approval in Japan in 2021 for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

Citius' license from Dr. Reddy’s was initially between Dr. Reddy’s and Japanese pharma Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF). It excluded Japan and Asia, with an option for India. The obligations from Citius to Dr. Reddy’s include:

up to an aggregate of $40 million related to CTCL approvals in the U.S. and other markets; up to $70 million in development milestones for additional indications; up to $300 million for commercial sales milestones; on a fiscal quarter basis, tiered royalties, equal to low double-digit percentages of net product sales; and an amount equal to a low-thirties percentage of any sublicense upfront consideration or milestone payments (or the like) received by Citius and the greater of (I) a low-thirties percentage of any sublicensee sales-based royalties or (II) a mid-single digit percentage of such licensee’s net sales.

I/ONTAK's spinoff will be challenging and may never take place.

Citius' "Why Invest, Why Now" slide 28 from its 02/2023 Corporate Overview presentation (the "Presentation") envisions a "Spinoff of a standalone oncology company" anticipated at some time in 2023. It was initially announced in 05/2022.

Citius' plan envisioned a spinoff of its I/ONTAK into a new standalone publicly traded company to unlock value. It initially intended to complete the spinoff in the second half of 2022.

So far, the plan seems to be foundering for lack of interest. Citius' I/ONTAK acquisition may turn out to be positive for Citius, however it is still unclear as to whether that will be the case. Certainly, it will not be a quick home run. If the FDA approves its pending I/ONTAK BLA, Citius will owe significant, unfortunately illy defined, milestones to Dr. Reddy’s as described above.

CTCL is a crowded area with three established therapies already being marketed as shown by Presentation slide 18 below:

citiuspharma.com

Even if the FDA grants Citius approval of its BLA, I/ONTAK will be a fourth to market therapy. While there will always be early adopters it will not be easy to gain significant scale.

Citius' I/ONTAK market opportunity slide 19 below is decidedly uncompelling:

seekingalpha.com

Little inexperienced Citius launching I/ONTAK into an oncology market with an "evolving treatment paradigm" seems primed to massively disappoint. Will it be able to net out its manufacturing and its selling expenses, plus its milestone obligations? This is very much an unanswered question that will test Citius' management over the near future, if it gets FDA approval.

So far, with no apparent progress on its planned spinoff, it appears that the challenges are real. Quite simply, I/ONTAK in treatment of CTCL is not a hot prospect.

Launching I/ONTAK will strain Citius financially.

Whether or not the FDA approves I/ONTAK as hoped is a known unknown for investors. I am going to assume that it gets approved. What then? HOORAY? Of course, but only for a brief second. After exhilaration of an approval come the terrors of the danger zone as Citius works to make it a commercial success.

Its financial summary Presentation slide 29 lists the financial resources that it will have to bring to bear on its launch:

citiuspharma.com

It touts a cash runway through 02/2024. However is that a runway that allows for takeoff? Consider the following from its latest (12/2022) 10-K:

Currently we do not have any sales, marketing, or distribution capabilities. In order to generate sales of any product candidate that receives regulatory approval, we must either acquire or develop an internal marketing and sales force with technical expertise and with supporting distribution capabilities or make arrangements with third parties to perform these services for us.

Setting up an effective sales operation from scratch is difficult, expensive and time consuming. Citius' $37 million of liquidity will handle its recent aggregate operating expenses for a year. It doesn't leave much (anything) left over for a marketing function, much less any type of unexpected expenses.

In summary, Citius' lead therapy I/ONTAK in treatment of CTCL is problematic, whether or not the FDA approves it because:

the CTCL market has three prior existing therapies; Citius has modest financial resources; Citius has no experience in launching products; Citius lacks any marketing personnel; the CTCL market presents a market of limited size.

In its 12/2022 10-K, Citius sets out four proprietary products in development.

Citius has assembled an unusual grouping of products that it is developing underlying its lead I/ONTAK. It describes them as follows in its 10-K:

Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of ARDS.

There does not appear to be any unifying theme associated with these product candidates. Citius describes them as unique with each serving a large growing underserved market. Of course that is a routine descriptive mantra to which a huge variety of pharmaceuticals can lay claim.

Conclusion

Citius has a market cap of $171 million as I write on 02/22/2022. Its only income comes from interest on its cash balances. It has no significant outstanding notes payable.

Its biggest risk as I see is its undisclosed approach to marketing if it gets FDA approval for I/ONTAK. Counterbalancing this risk is its attractive pipeline with Mino-Lok in its pivotal phase 3 trial as shown by Presentation slide 11. Citius expects to complete this Mino-Lok trial later in 2023.

Citius ranks as a highly speculative and risky operation. It carries a "Strong Buy" Quant rating which is not unlike the Savara (SVRA) situation I discussed recently and discount for similar reasons. Unlike Savara, Citius has an attractive pipeline, so I have rated CTXR stock a hold.